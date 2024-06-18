Afterlove EP preview: love, labor, and loss
In 2022, Mohammad Fahmi left us. He was 32. We were in shock. We had fallen in love with Fahmi through his exceptional stories – after all, he is a genius storyteller. The world first recognised him when Coffee Talk launched, a game that tells several stories but is truly about our connections with others. Fahmi, with members of the team from Toge Productions, created his own studio, Pikselnesia, and released What Comes After, the story of someone on their journey to the afterlife and back.
Just like Vivi in What Comes After, in many ways, Fahmi did return to us. Following his death, a secret ending was added to Coffee Talk 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly. If you learn about everyone’s lives, if you know every side of them, Fahmi will visit Coffee Talk. “Too bad we have to go very, very soon,” he says. “But it feels so soon,” you reply. “I hope you enjoy your time here, even if it’s not for long. And best of luck… on your journey.” The conversation makes sense in the world of Coffee Talk, and yet it speaks more deeply to those who know the game’s origins. Fahmi is still here. He stays with us through the stories and worlds he created, even if he wasn’t here for long.
Afterlove EP is the story of change. It’s the story of how quickly things can change. It’s the story of how you live after you lose someone. It’s Fahmi’s final story.
One morning Rama wakes up from another successful night with his band. His girlfriend Cinta cheers him on from the crowd. Inspired by her, he wakes up with a song in his heart and begins to play. He is caught up in getting his song out, caught up in preserving this memory. It only takes a minute. He closes his eyes and feels the song move through him. His phone rings, but he doesn’t hear it. When the song ends, he sees that it was Cinta. Everything changed in that minute. Cinta is now gone.
Except she isn’t. Cinta’s voice remains with you. She follows you as you meet others and guides you in your decisions. Cinta stays with you through the memories of who she was when she was alive. Art imitates life. Fahmi is no longer with us, but he continues to touch us through his words, through Afterlove EP. And through his final work, Fahmi wants to teach us all how we can move on.
Afterlove EP will launch later this year, but until then, you can try the first 30 minutes of Fahmi’s final story in the demo. The Afterlove EP demo teaches us about loss. This feeling is the first half of the story. We’ll have to wait a while longer to learn what life becomes after that.