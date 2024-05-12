Don’t skip these stellar indie games in May
This month’s indie games are better than recent triple-A offerings, or so say the reviews. While big games can often include content that will keep you busy for hundreds of hours, sometimes the little guys can cook something short and sweet. Of course, not all indie games are created equal. May's indie offerings are already starting to compete for the coveted Game of the Year title, and you shouldn't miss out on them.
Here are the best indie games you should play this month, or at least add to your wish list.
Animal Well
The first game from videogamedunkey’s publishing company, and one-man developer Billy Basso, is already being hailed as a GOTY candidate. The 2D Metroidvania presents a captivating landscape where no tutorials can prepare you for the weird magic inside. Animal Well is an instant classic that many players will try to figure out for many months. The game is available on PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.
Little Kitty Big City
The premise is simple: you’re a little cat who has one goal - make your way back home, and maybe cause torment to the city’s residents. Okay, it’s not as realistic as Stray, but it’s something cat lovers and Untitled Goose Game lovers will equally love. Little Kitty Big City is available on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.
Spirit City: Lo-Fi Sessions
What if “Lo-Fi hip hop radio” wasn’t just a music station, but also a video game? That’s essentially what Spirit City: Lo-Fi Sessions is. The developers describe it as a “gamified focus tool”, so it’s the YouTube live stream, but with tools to help you finish your tasks while listening to some sick beats. It also has some life sim mechanics so you can dress up your character and decorate your room however it seems fit. Spirit City: Lo-Fi Sessions is available on PC (Steam).
Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
"Life wasn't easy," said the recently divorced duck. As the name suggests, Duck Detective is a game about finding out the truth, but you're a duck. Its presentation takes cues from Paper Mario, but its sharp writing manages to make every little interaction hilarious. Duck Detective: The Secret Salami releases on May 23, 2024, on PC and Switch, but a demo is available right now.
Balatro
Balatro is a roguelike deckbuilder aimed at Poker fans. We would recommend learning to play poker first, and then forgetting everything about it because Balatro flips it on its head. It offers an incredible amount of replayability with each hand changing the flow of the game. A multiplayer mode would be a nice addition, but its campaign packs enough punch to make any seasoned player weep.
Paper Trail
Paper Trail is the puzzle game of the month. A top-down adventure with a minimalistic, but effective presentation that requires some serious brain power to master its traversal.
Paper Trail is available on PC and all console platforms, and is also included in May's Netflix Games offerings.
1000xRESIST
1000xRESIST is a sci-fi adventure with a thrilling visual presentation, but it also has a touching story. It hasn't picked up steam on, well, steam yet but going by the highly positive reviews, it's one to keep an eye out for. Don't expect too much action though, as it is a narrative adventure first and foremost. 1000XRESIST is available on Steam and Switch.
Cryptmaster
Cryptmaster may looks familiar to Inscryption fans, but it aims to be creepier. It's a surreal dungeon adventure that asks players to say anything they want. Seriosuly - type your answer when interacting with anything and see where the adventure takes you. It looks like a blast from the past where text-based RPGs reigned supreme, and I, for one, welcome that.
Hades 2
Hades 2 is still, technically, an indie game. You might miss that because of just how well executed it is. It features a new hero and flips the script from the first game. Instead of escaping the underworld, it's Melinoe's objective to get into the underworld and fight Cronos, the god of time. Of course, the game just released in early access so it's going to be a while before we get to it, but even in its early state it offers more fun than most complete games, as we stated in our review.