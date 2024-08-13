I don’t like Star Wars, but I can’t wait to play Star Wars Outlaws
I am really not a fan of Star Wars. That’s not to say I hate the series — in fact, I really want to like it, but in the last decade or so, and particularly in the last few years, it’s become increasingly more difficult to engage with Star Wars as a whole. Barring a few bits and pieces, I’ve basically tuned out the entire franchise entirely for almost five years now. And yet, despite that, I am unbelievably excited to get my hands on Star Wars Outlaws.
When I was young, I fell in love with Star Wars. I watched The Phantom Menace on VHS, saw Attack of the Clones in the cinema with a friend, and then went back and rented the original trilogy from Blockbuster. I must have watched those tapes a dozen times each in the week we had them, and I adored every single minute of it.
When Revenge of the Sith came out I missed it in the cinema, but I begged my parents to buy the DVD the moment it hit store shelves. It didn’t quite hit as hard as the others did, for me, but I still enjoyed it, and I enjoyed the animated series that followed.
When the sequel trilogy started up, I was well into my adulthood, and hadn’t checked in on Star Wars for a while, but I went along to the cinema and had a good enough time with The Force Awakens, and an even better time with The Last Jedi. Then The Rise of Skywalker came out, and everything went downhill. The movie was fine, really, but the community around it was toxic, and that was my cue to bow out.
Since then, I’ve watched from afar, hoping that there would be a good place to jump back in. There wasn’t. And that’s a shame, because I used to love Star Wars, and I still love the idea of it, but it just wasn’t a fun place to be anymore. So I resigned myself to the fact that Star Wars just wasn’t for me anymore.
And then Ubisoft announced Star Wars Outlaws, and something changed. There was something about it, the vibes of the trailer, the character design, the aesthetics of the world, that just felt right. It felt like I was a kid again, excitedly staring at the cover of a Star Wars VHS in Blockbuster. It felt like Star Wars again.
The trailers since have only made me more excited. A Star Wars Outlaws trailer that digs into life as a space scoundrel released in June, and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Despite it being an Ubisoft game through and through, something about it seemed different from the usual open-world fare from the company that popularized the current formula. Learning skills from experts throughout the galaxy is a neat idea, and taking on jobs from criminal space syndicates looked exciting.
In a Star Wars Outlaws developer interview with GLHF from around the same time, John Björling said that the team was “very intrigued by the scoundrel fantasy, the classic anti-hero type character.” Lead systems designer Matthieu Delisle followed up by explaining that protagonist Kay is a scoundrel and a thief, and that allowed the team to narrow in on the Star Wars scoundrel fantasy. To me, that sounds perfect.
But there’s no denying that there’s a lot of Ubisoft in this Star Wars game. The studio has become known for its formulaic structures, its overwhelming worlds filled with far too many things to do, and iterating, rather than inventing. All of these hallmarks are here in what we’ve seen of Star Wars Outlaws, and while I’m definitely less worn out on those things than most, they still do give me pause from time to time.
And then Ubisoft releases another dang trailer, and all those fears wash away.
“Maybe,” I think to myself, “this is my jumping in point.”
Perhaps it’s the vintage aesthetics, or the weirdly sexy robot in a duster jacket, or my coworkers’ Star Wars Outlaws hands-on previews that are ticking all the right boxes. Whatever it is, I just know that I’m excited for Star Wars for the first time in a decade, and I’m not going to let the opportunity pass me by.