Dustborn's strong story and memorable characters get distracted by unnecessary extras
Dustborn hopes to stand out from most story-driven games by injecting more action into the adventure. Rather than endless chatting and cutscenes, Dustborn likes to give you more opportunities to explore, even in relatively linear areas. It even goes so far as to throw in a combat system into things, making the few hours I spent in an early chapter quite varied.
First and most importantly, it does all the core things you expect from this genre well. I was given a reason to like each of the characters very quickly – having brief interactions with all of them is enough to get a glimpse into why they’ve all come together as a group. It does this with both enjoyable dialogue and clear archetypes that have been twisted in fun ways.
We’ve got the trip dad, the artsy one, the moody one, and so on, however, each has a quality that may at first seem subversive but is woven into their character in a way that feels natural. So the trip dad is also the tech expert, the artsy one is also the strong one, and the moody one is discovering the joy of adventure despite being riddled with anxieties.
The problem Dustborn has is the same one that so many of these games have. When all of the cast is so colorful, the protagonist you’re controlling can become a bit of a grey blur. In fact, when coming to write this, the player-character’s name was the only one I couldn’t remember without looking it up – it’s Pax.
Another thing that helps the group stand out is their abilities. As “Anomals”, some of them have special powers like phasing, conjuring illusions, and Pax’s power of voice, where she can use certain words to give people small commands or thoughts they’re compelled to obey, which is especially interesting in a game where talking is the majority of the gameplay.
You can use Pax’s voice on people, which can get you out of some sticky situations, but you need to be careful what angle you take. Not only will some words make things worse, but some people are strong enough to resist your powers, and you won’t know for sure until you try. Plus, not everyone will take kindly to watching you override a person’s free will. It raises some interesting themes that I hope the full game runs with, especially given that an authoritarian surveillance state is the main villain of the story.
The implementation of choices is fun as well. It’s nothing revolutionary, but often you’re allowed to work out potential solutions yourself, rather than being presented with “pick A or B”. When the crew was left stranded at a gas station, I enjoyed how I wasn’t immediately pushed in a certain direction. Going into the store and talking to the service robot highlighted that biker gangs come through, which was a potential way to become unstuck, but as I was searching for ways to do that, I discovered a run-down truck that was missing just one part instead.
The same thing goes for when resolving disagreements, and the choice of whether or not to use Pax’s powers. It puts all the tools in front of you, clear as day, and leaves it to you to decide whether to use them or not.
The combat is the biggest disappointment. I didn’t expect it to be all that complex, but I was still underwhelmed by its simplicity. Mashing the attack button will see you through most encounters and I barely lost any health across every battle I played. Adding the voice powers into combat is a nice way to mix things up, but it just helps speed up fights, you could easily never touch them and do just fine.
However, simplistic though it is, its presence does help the game in some small way. With story-focused games like this my attention can wane easily, and throwing in a quick combat sequence here and there did help me focus for longer periods than I usually manage. It also helps that the characters usually continue chatting throughout combat, so it pushes me to keep paying close attention.
Dustborn tries a lot of different things and not all of them landed for me in this preview, but the most important thing, the story, is solid and I want to know more about how these characters develop on their journey. If that means I have to mindlessly mash the attack button here and there along the way, I’m okay with it.