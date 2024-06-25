Video Games

Dustborn's strong story and memorable characters get distracted by unnecessary extras

Dustborn's strengths lie in its characters and narrative, not in the combat and other extra mechanics

Ryan Woodrow

Dustborn
Dustborn / Red Thread Games

Dustborn hopes to stand out from most story-driven games by injecting more action into the adventure. Rather than endless chatting and cutscenes, Dustborn likes to give you more opportunities to explore, even in relatively linear areas. It even goes so far as to throw in a combat system into things, making the few hours I spent in an early chapter quite varied.

First and most importantly, it does all the core things you expect from this genre well. I was given a reason to like each of the characters very quickly – having brief interactions with all of them is enough to get a glimpse into why they’ve all come together as a group. It does this with both enjoyable dialogue and clear archetypes that have been twisted in fun ways.

We’ve got the trip dad, the artsy one, the moody one, and so on, however, each has a quality that may at first seem subversive but is woven into their character in a way that feels natural. So the trip dad is also the tech expert, the artsy one is also the strong one, and the moody one is discovering the joy of adventure despite being riddled with anxieties.

Dustborn Chapter 3 cover
Chapter 3 cover / Quantic Dream

The problem Dustborn has is the same one that so many of these games have. When all of the cast is so colorful, the protagonist you’re controlling can become a bit of a grey blur. In fact, when coming to write this, the player-character’s name was the only one I couldn’t remember without looking it up – it’s Pax.

Another thing that helps the group stand out is their abilities. As “Anomals”, some of them have special powers like phasing, conjuring illusions, and Pax’s power of voice, where she can use certain words to give people small commands or thoughts they’re compelled to obey, which is especially interesting in a game where talking is the majority of the gameplay.

You can use Pax’s voice on people, which can get you out of some sticky situations, but you need to be careful what angle you take. Not only will some words make things worse, but some people are strong enough to resist your powers, and you won’t know for sure until you try. Plus, not everyone will take kindly to watching you override a person’s free will. It raises some interesting themes that I hope the full game runs with, especially given that an authoritarian surveillance state is the main villain of the story.

Dustborn sitting around a campfire
Dustborn / Red Thread Games

The implementation of choices is fun as well. It’s nothing revolutionary, but often you’re allowed to work out potential solutions yourself, rather than being presented with “pick A or B”. When the crew was left stranded at a gas station, I enjoyed how I wasn’t immediately pushed in a certain direction. Going into the store and talking to the service robot highlighted that biker gangs come through, which was a potential way to become unstuck, but as I was searching for ways to do that, I discovered a run-down truck that was missing just one part instead.

The same thing goes for when resolving disagreements, and the choice of whether or not to use Pax’s powers. It puts all the tools in front of you, clear as day, and leaves it to you to decide whether to use them or not.

The combat is the biggest disappointment. I didn’t expect it to be all that complex, but I was still underwhelmed by its simplicity. Mashing the attack button will see you through most encounters and I barely lost any health across every battle I played. Adding the voice powers into combat is a nice way to mix things up, but it just helps speed up fights, you could easily never touch them and do just fine.

Dustborn band
Dustborn / Red Thread Games

However, simplistic though it is, its presence does help the game in some small way. With story-focused games like this my attention can wane easily, and throwing in a quick combat sequence here and there did help me focus for longer periods than I usually manage. It also helps that the characters usually continue chatting throughout combat, so it pushes me to keep paying close attention.

Dustborn tries a lot of different things and not all of them landed for me in this preview, but the most important thing, the story, is solid and I want to know more about how these characters develop on their journey. If that means I have to mindlessly mash the attack button here and there along the way, I’m okay with it.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Features