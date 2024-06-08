Every Summer Game Fest 2024 trailer and announcement
The Summer Game Fest 2024 trailers and announcements flew thick and fast across the two hours of Geoff Keighley’s showcase. Unlike previous SGF presentations, this one had a pretty strong variety of genres and ideas on display, from sci-fi and FPS games to RPGs, indies, and more than one pleasant surprise.
We’ve included every Summer Game Fest 2024 trailer below, with links to more detailed coverage for some of them.
If you missed what came after, make sure to catch up with the excellent Day of the Devs summer 2024 showcase, too.
Lego Horizon Adventures
SGF 2024 kicked off with a big surprise: Lego Horizon Adventures. It’s a Lego twist on Sony and Guerrilla’s Horizon series, with blocky Aloy, little brick machine monsters, and probably some of the more detailed and lovely-looking Lego game environments we’ve seen yet.
That’s not the only surprise. Lego Horizon Adventures is also coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox.
No More Room in Hell 2
Torn Banner Studios is putting co-op horror games back on the menu with No More Room In Hell 2. It looks like 8-person Back 4 Blood at first glance, but there’s a lot more going on here. A massive map with three distinct regions, horror movie inspirations left and right, roguelike elements, and a “socially emergent” structure where proximity voice and how you interact with others influences how a match unfolds are all just a handful of the features Torn Banner crammed into No More Room. There’s also permadeath, but Torn Banner didn’t elaborate on how that might work.
Look for No More Room in Hell 2 around Halloween 2024.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
You didn’t get quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy, but now you get a standalone quidditch game instead. Quidditch Champions adds characters and locations from the broader franchise and includes multiplayer game elements, such as online play, though it somehow looks visually worse than the PS1 quidditch spinoff.
Cuffbust
I don’t really know what’s going on in Cuffbust. Space aliens that look like koala bears injected with Rabbid personalities are trapped in jail, and they’re trying very hard to escape. By trying very hard, I mean lubricating hallways with soap and beating guards with sticks.
Star Wars Outlaws trailer
Ubisoft has a bigger Star Wars Outlaws showcase planned during Ubisoft Forward 2024, but the studio showed up with a short new trailer at SGF as well. There’s not a massive amount of context, but it’s a good excuse to show off some of Outlaws’ locations and see Kay fighting Stormtroopers.
Neva
Neva from Devolver Digital seems beautiful in more ways than one. It’s from the makers of Gris and follows a young woman named Alba and her wolf, with whom she shares a lifelong bond, as they travel through a dying world. It might be dying, but it sure looks gorgeous. Alba’s wolf friend grows as time passes and their relationship develops. I’m fully expecting something sad to happen in the end, but for something with a vision and style this distinct, it’s worth the risk.
Civilization 7
Civilization 7 exists! Okay, well we knew that already after 2K Games leaked its own announcement, but we got to see it officially during SGF. Sort of. We got to see a logo anyway. Civ 7 will launch sometime in 2025 as a simultaneous release on PC and console.
Street Fighter 6 Year 2
Capcom’s excellent fighting game Street Fighter 6 is entering its second year, and things aren’t slowing down. Capcom is adding even more fighters in the coming months, including Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury.
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Camouflaj debuted a new Batman Arkham Shadow trailer, and while there’s no actual gameplay, we do have a much better idea of how it fits with the other Arkham games and what to expect. Check out our Arkam Shadow writeup for more.
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Atlus took the stage before their dedicated Metaphor showcase to show off a new trailer highlighting Metaphor’s Archetypes – ReFantazio-speak for jobs. There’s 40 of them, which, considering everyone can mix and match jobs as they will, is quite a few.
Tears of Metal
This was an interesting little surprise. Tears of Metal blends medieval warfare with ye olde Celtic-style music as you lead an army of warriors against the forces of darkness in a highly stylized world. It’s a co-op action roguelike, and you can wishlist it on Steam now.
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero release date
After months of trailers and teases, Bandai Namco finally announced a Sparking Zero release date: Oct. 11, 2024.
Fatal Fury
Speaking of Terry, Fatal Fury is coming back, and it looks pretty darn good.
Blumhouse Games announcements
Blumhouse Games, the video game section of the horror movie maker, has three projects in the works, including the promising Fear the Spotlight and Project C, a collaboration with Immortality maker Sam Barlow.
Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind
Rita’s Rewind has some big TMNT Shredders vibes, which seems pretty promising if you’re a fan of the colorful do-gooders.
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
I do love a historical game, and much as the seriousness of Red Dead Redemption 2 appeals to me, I appreciate Kingdom Come Deliverance 2’s apparent devotion to being ridiculous as well. Trite as the saying is, it does truly look bigger and better than the original in every way.
Delta Force: Hawk Ops
Hawk Ops looks promising, and if you think so too, head over to our Hawk Ops preview to find out more about what the devs have in store.
Deer and Boy
Here’s another human-and-animal story that I’m convinced will make my cry. Deer and Boy is made by just one person, and it’s a side-scrolling adventure that follows, well, a deer and a boy. The duo travel the world for unknown reasons, and it looks like the deer has a special power that cures the land from the corruption that’s slowly transforming it into a nightmare version of itself.
You can also hug the deer, which is adorable.
Wanderstop
Wanderstop is a clever twist on the cozy game concept. You play as an ex-adventurer who ends up working in a charming tea shop set in a beautiful, calm forest, which is all well and good – except the adventurer’s past won’t let her rest. She has plenty of problems to deal with as she tries to adapt to a normal life and relationships, which is a refreshing approach to a sub-genre that often feels a bit too neat and tidy.
Mecha Break
A Mecha Break beta is coming soon. Check out the full details in our Mecha Break beta writeup.
Unknown 9 Awakening
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Unknown 9 Awakening, and while we’re still nowhere closer to having a full idea what it’s all about, it certainly looks interesting.
First Descendant Release Date
It seems like we’ve been seeing the First Descendant at every showcase for a long time now, but Nexon is finally ready to release their third-person shooter. The First Descendant launches on July 2, 2024.
Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sega showed off the Shadow parts of Sonic X Shadows Generations, along with a release date: Oct. 25, 2024.
Dune Awakening cinematic trailer
Another showcase, another Dune Awakening trailer. If you’re fond of Dune’s sci-fi worldbuilding, you’ll probably enjoy this. Just don’t expect any actual gameplay from the MMO.
Slitterhead release date
This one accidentally leaked ahead of time when the team posted their trailer early. It looks a little janky, but the central idea is inventive. Slitterhead launches later in 2024.
Killer Bean
What if you were a bean who was good at killing things? That’s the idea behind Killer Bean, and its gun-toting, grenade-throwing legumes.
Valorant on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
Valorant is coming to consoles at last. Check out our Valorant console launch writeup for the full details.
Innersloth announces Outersloth
One of the most welcome and unexpected surprises happened when Innersloth took the stage and announced a new venture: Outersloth, an indie game fund-slash-label to help creators bring their vision to life.
Battle Aces
Battle Aces is one of those games that promises not to be like other games in its genre, and considering it’s an RTS, that might actually be a good thing. Whether Battle Aces actually streamlines the genre’s more tedious and offputting elements like it promises remains to be seen, though.
New World Aeternum
Amazon isn’t done with New World yet. New World Aeternum sees the MMO finally release on consoles in an improved form, and PC players benefit from the update too. Our New World Aeternum writeup has more info.
The Finals Season 3
The Finals is entering a new season, and this time, it’s all about Kyoto.
Alan Wake 2 DLC Night Springs
Sam Lake danced onto the stage and said the first round of Alan Wake 2 DLC, Night Springs, is out on June 8, 2024. It’s a deeply unserious collection of three quirky tales, each starring a different fan-favorite character from the Remedyverse.
Honkai Star Rail teaser trailer
HoYoverse already announced the Star Rail 2.3 banners and plot overview, but HSR turned up again at Summer Game Fest with one more surprise: A new March 7th form.
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess release date
Capcom’s unique action-strategy game Kunitsu-Gami has a release date, and it’s July 19, 2024.
Phantom Blade Zero
Showrunner Geoff Keighley closed the show with another look at Phantom Blade Zero. Sure, it’s yet another dark, gritty sword game, but it sure does look fun.
Skate teaser trailer
No, we didn't actually get to see Skate or get any idea what EA has in mind for its release date, but there is this long and slightly awkward Tim Robinson trailer, so that's... something.
New Palworld update
PocketPair is still hard at work on Palworld, and there's a big new Palworld update to prove it.