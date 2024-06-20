Exoborne preview: weathering the storm
Your aircraft flies over the post-apocalyptic sprawl, as your squad leaps out drifting downwards. As soon as your boots hit the ground you check your surroundings. Not for your teammates – you can already see them in your peripherals – but for your enemies. This area is rich in resources, and you need to bring them back to your base. The problem is there are plenty of others in the same situation. You gather what you can, snipe out enemy squads as you go, and finally, you reach the helicopter that has been sent to take you back to safety. That’s right. You’re playing yet another extraction shooter.
All of these points are hallmarks of the genre, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for innovation. Exoborne is hoping to do this by focusing the gameplay around climate. When we think of the impending apocalypse, it’s usually due to war, or zombies, or nuclear fallout. However, it’s the climate crisis that caused Exoborne’s apocalypse, and it has a major role in gameplay.
The weather can change in an instant. One minute, you’ll be caught in heavy rain, and the next, you’ll be trapped in a dust devil. These systems work hand in hand with your many traversal options. Alongside various vehicles strewn across the map, you can ride the strong winds on your glider, zipline through the rainfall, or grapple your way through the storms. This also means that your visibility will change, making stealth more and less viable all depending on the weather.
Exoborne’s developers originally worked together on The Division, but there are no RPG elements here. As you complete matches, your EXP bars don’t go up, and your levels don’t increase; instead, progression is entirely based on what you can pick up. The better your gear, the better chance you have of success, but if you don’t make it to your extraction point, all of your loot is forfeit. Exoborne tries to give you ways to avoid this. Your squad members can revive you, and you only lose your loot if all three members of your squad fall. This is fairly typical but what makes it different is that you can pass off your gear to others. Give your gear to your remaining teammates to give them the advantage against the immediate threat, until they can find a safe time to revive you.
The system was explained to me as high-risk in the short term, but low-risk in the long term. There are always ways to get your gear back, even after a devastating loss. Perhaps you need to change up your gear and mods, or maybe even change your class. Currently, there are three classes to choose from. Vipers are based on stealth, Kodiaks are the tanks, and Hunters play a more balanced role. Another way the team hopes to make Exoborne welcoming to beginners is by placing the main gameplay in third-person view, so you can better survey your surroundings, and seamlessly changing to first-person view when shooting, for easier aiming.
It’s still early for Exoborne, and there is no release date in sight, so it’s still obviously rough around the edges. However, the concepts seem strong and if these aspects can be implemented in a way that feels natural and fluid, then it could be a fresh take on the genre. At this point, though, it feels impossible to tell how Exoborne will look when completed, yet it’s still one you will want to watch.