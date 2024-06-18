Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves preview – rev up and pack a punch
I haven’t been intensely into fighting games since Tekken 3, but back then, I would complete the game as one of the toughest characters, Gon, over and over just to see the ending cutscene. That cutscene still slaps, and it imprinted on me the basics of fighting games. I’m no pro, but I certainly know my way around an arcade fight stick. Despite SNK fighters being known as some of the most difficult to master, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is trying to welcome greener players like me.
You can see this straight from the menu, where you can choose Smart Style or Arcade Style controls. Arcade Style controls are the traditional inputs and combos that you expect from fighting games, whereas Smart Style allows you to pull these off with fewer button presses. You are still welcome to learn how to pull all of these off manually, but for casual players, Smart Style is all you need.
The tactical aspect of the gameplay is more apparent than in many other fighting games. When your health is above 75%, you can use your more powerful special moves, but you’ll lose access to them once your health drops. The AI opponents were very happy to spam these off the bat, which made them very easy to counter. The other type of special moves are called Rev moves, and these can be used at any time. However, if you use too many in a row, you will go into Overheat, which not only prevents you from using Rev attacks but also from using vital skills like blocks and counters.
Balancing these strong moves and your Overheat gauge is where the main skill of the gameplay comes in, particularly when you’re playing with Smart Style. If you notice your Overheat gauge is reaching its limit, you can block, punch, and kick until it has dipped down enough for a Rev attack. If you max out the gauge during a match, it is very difficult to come back, though you can do this strategically. If you are way behind, you can fire off a number of Rev attacks for massive damage, then finish off the job with a few cheeky jabs.
During my 30-minute demo, I could choose from five playable characters, and there was a good mix of fighting styles. Rock Howard and the new character Preecha are quick and nimble but don’t hit too hard. Marco Rodrigues and Vox Reaper are slow and can’t jump far, but pack a punch, and fan favorite Terry Bogard is a balanced mix between the two. I gravitated towards Preecha and Rock while I heard another person at the demo saying, “As long as I have Marco and Vox, I’m happy.” It’s very clear just from this small roster of characters that there will be a good variety, like the King of Fighters series.
While I was playing, it was very clear that the CPU was set at a very low difficulty. I didn’t lose a single set and, as I mentioned, I’m not an exceptional player. It’s likely that the developers wanted us to have a good experience, but it meant that I couldn’t fully understand the depth of each character. While some certainly felt easier or harder to play with, none of them felt difficult to win with. I wish I could have challenged some tougher opponents to better understand each character’s nuances.
I saw a very limited view of what Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will have to offer, but it will certainly be built on a strong base. While Street Fighter, Tekken, and Mortal Kombat have all seen new entries over the past year or so, the developers are not looking at other games from the genre; they are hoping it will stand on its own. Chief producer Yasuyuki Oda and art supervisor Nobuyuki Kuroki tell me, “A rising tide lifts all boats,” and they are excited about more advancements in the genre. SNK is planning to expand Fatal Fury’s story, too. Garou: Mark of the Wolves left the characters on a cliffhanger, so there will be a Story Mode in City of the Wolves to bring the arc to its conclusion.
Not only will Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves be released in 2025, but Kuroki-san and Oda-san tell me that new characters will be added to The King of Fighters 15 soon. It seems no matter which SNK fighting game you’re a fan of, there will be plenty to enjoy in the coming year.