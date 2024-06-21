Flock preview: charming, floating, and feeding sheep
I think it is human to want to fly. Even the average Joe can feel like a fish with some goggles and a snorkel, but currently, there is no way to fly like a bird. Hang gliders are probably the closest you can get, drifting as you feel the wind in your hair, but they lack the feeling of control. As Buzz Lightyear points out, you are “falling with style” rather than flying. Flock offers you the opportunity to fly, and you never dismount from your feathery friend. But this isn’t the focus of Flock. The focus is there in the title.
Flock is about building an encyclopedia of the wildlife around you. You will have a journal full of wildlife and, using the descriptions, you will match the critters you find to the right page in the book. They all have whimsical names like Bewls and Thrips, and as you recover various whistles, you’ll be able to add them to your flock. The more creatures you have following you around, the more likely new creatures are to join you. It’s all about flying around the world finding and documenting new creatures and building your flock.
The other aspect is the customization. There are sheep that you can find around the world, and while the citizens call them pretty ordinary, they are one of the more helpful creatures. They can walk, fly, and most importantly, they can graze. Once a sheep joins your flock, you can set it down in meadows. These are small grassy mounds, and your sheep will munch down, devouring everything. This will not only reveal any creatures hiding in the meadow, but it will also help your sheep’s wool grow. Once your sheep has a nice thick coat, you can shear it and collect your reward. Shearing your sheep will give you thread, which you can trade in for different items of clothing. This is how you style your character and gives you a little more incentive to build your flock.
The foundation of the game is very basic, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a story. You are given tasks to complete so you can help the others around town, and the more whistles you collect, the more creatures you note down, the more wool you collect, the happier everyone will be with you. The world around you will open up as you discover more creatures, giving you more creatures you can discover. If none of this is alluring to you, then there is an extra incentive to play. You can explore the world in co-op with a friend, collecting and comparing your flock.
Flock was one of the more delightful games I played during Summer Game Fest 2024, and after my 30-minute session, I was hesitant to put down my controller. There was something so relaxing about flying around the world, and something delightful about spotting a new creature and jotting it down in your journal. I can’t wait to play the full game when it launches on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation on July 16, 2024.