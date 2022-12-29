10 games we need to hear more about in 2023

Sometimes we can be left waiting years for video games to actually release. Some games can take nearly a decade, as with titles like Duke Nukem Forever and Cyberpunk 2077. A lot of things can go wrong during the development of a big game, and some games are announced and then go silent for years.

The games in this list aren’t necessarily in a limbo state, but we definitely need to hear more about them. They’ve all been officially announced, but we don’t have specific release dates, and we have no idea when we can expect to actually start playing them. This is an exciting line up for the future of gaming, but a bit of confirmation on when we can get to grips with them would be nice.

With that out of the way, read on for the ten most exciting games that we need to know more about in 2023.