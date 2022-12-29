10 games we need to hear more about in 2023

Games with unknown release dates we want to hear more about in 2023
Sometimes we can be left waiting years for video games to actually release. Some games can take nearly a decade, as with titles like Duke Nukem Forever and Cyberpunk 2077. A lot of things can go wrong during the development of a big game, and some games are announced and then go silent for years.
The games in this list aren’t necessarily in a limbo state, but we definitely need to hear more about them. They’ve all been officially announced, but we don’t have specific release dates, and we have no idea when we can expect to actually start playing them. This is an exciting line up for the future of gaming, but a bit of confirmation on when we can get to grips with them would be nice.
With that out of the way, read on for the ten most exciting games that we need to know more about in 2023.
Metroid Prime 4
We’re waiting, Nintendo. We can understand, right, the original developer wasn’t working out, and so production of the game shifted over to Retro Studios, at which point development likely started from scratch. I can appreciate that, we all can. But early in 2023 it will have been four years since we first heard about development being restarted by Retro Studios, and just shy of six years total since the initial announcement. There has been a pandemic since then, but hey, a trailer in 2023? Please?
The Elder Scrolls VI
Todd Howard knew that when he stepped on stage and showed a trailer for The Elder Scrolls VI that there wouldn’t be an actual game for years. He knew, but he did it to us anyway. Well, now that Starfield is nearing completion, it’s time to pay up Todd. A teaser trailer. How about that? Sound good?
Tekken 8
Tekken 8 is likely to actually release in 2023, unlike the other games we’ve mentioned. We’ve already seen a teaser and a longer trailer, and it seems like the cast of characters is well under development, with more impressive visuals than ever. Now we just need a release date. Or at least an online beta, eh?
Pragmata
What even is Pragmata? After two trailers, I can safely say that I have no idea. There’s a slightly creepy little girl and a person dressed as a futuristic astronaut. There’s a ruined city, satellites crashing through a cyber sky, and powers that are half sci-fi and half magic fantasy, it’s really quite confusing actually. And that’s exactly why we want to hear more about this one.
Alan Wake 2
The original Alan Wake had a rough development, and despite that turned out to be a very strong survival horror game with a decent narrative, and it quickly became a cult classic. After the studio’s success with Control a whole new generation of players are excited to see Alan Wake return, even if the man himself looks a bit too much like John Wick at the moment.
Fable
This game exists, right? I really want it to exist. Fable is a nostalgic series for me and thousands more gamers across the world, and I just really want a lovely fantasy adventure across a large world where I can get married and become a small-time housing magnate. Is that too much to ask? Well at this point it seems like a gameplay trailer is too much to ask for.
Everwild
In 2020 we got a first look at Everwild from Rare. The trailer looked beautiful, but certainly wasn’t being rendered in real-time. This means that we can assume the game at large will have roughly that art style, we just have no idea what you’ll do in it, or how you’ll play it. Answers to those questions would be very nice to have in 2023.
Exoprimal
Exoprimal should be launching in 2023 and we’ve already had an online multiplayer beta, so we have a pretty good idea of what Exoprimal is and how it plays – but it still feels a bit mysterious. Sci-fi armored soldiers – exofighters – doing battle against dimension-hopping dinosaurs that are overwhelming cities? It just doesn’t seem to make sense, and that’s exactly why we need to play it for ourselves.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Critics have finally been able to watch Avatar: The Way of Water, and it’s apparently really good. We can only hope that we can say the same for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. We did get to see the first trailer for this game last year, but as expected, it didn’t reveal too much. This game was originally slated to launch in 2022, which obviously hasn’t worked out, but when are we actually going to be able to play it? We just have no idea. 2023, hopefully, but 2024 is possible.
Pikmin 4
Pikmin 4 does exist, Miyamoto showed me gameplay himself. On a live stream. And it looked good! Not a dramatic enhancement over Pikmin 3 by any means, but it has that cutesy-realism look that has become iconic for the Pikmin series, and it’s a very exciting series to see return. Of all the games on this list, this is the one I’m most excited about potentially playing in 2023.