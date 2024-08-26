Genshin Impact 5.0 preview: It gets better and better
One of Genshin Impact’s greatest strengths has always been its alluring open world, always inviting you to climb the next hill and delve into that cave over there to solve puzzles and get treasure chests or regional collectibles that can be traded in for rewards. I’ve always had the biggest respect for how this world is designed as well – the subtle ways it steers players in certain directions and gives hints as to what needs to be done to progress forward.
Natlan – the brand-new region coming with Genshin Impact version 5.0 – is built on the same core concepts, but makes a few key changes that makes this gameplay loop even more satisfying. During Gamescom 2024, I had the pleasure of spending some time in Natlan to freely explore and goof around with all the new toys HoYoverse is handing out on August 28, 2024, when the Genshin Impact 5.0 release date rolls around.
In Natlan, the Nation of Pyro, people live in several tribes, each of which is associated with one of the country’s native Saurian species. It’s these Saurians that make exploration in Natlan feel so fresh, because you can inhabit their bodies to experience and move through the world from their perspective.
In version 5.0 there will be three such Saurians you can control: Tepetlisaurus, Koholasaurus, and Yumkasaurus.
Tepetlisaurus can dig tunnels into the ground and move unseen – and that’s not restricted to soft earth: It can even burrow into the toughest of rocks, moving up cliffs and destroying hardened crystal structures even the mightiest warriors can’t hope to shatter.
Koholasaurus is an agile swimmer and can elegantly jump over obstacles in the water – what’s more, it can even use bridges of Liquid Phlogiston to travel across the skies.
Yumkasaurus was my personal favorite at Gamescom: It can use its tongue as a grappling hook and has a double-jump ability, allowing it to quickly climb trees or ruins. In addition, it can use its tongue to grab explosive fruits and store them in its mouth, using them as grenades to destroy obstacles and defeat enemies.
While you’re in Saurian form, wildlife won’t attack you – other Saurians will think that you are one of them. That’s a neat little detail and is actually used as a mechanic in some quests. It really feels like you’re becoming a part of Natlan’s ecosystem when inhabiting a Saurian and that opens up so many new interactions you couldn’t get before.
Technically, you can stay a Saurian forever as long as you’re in Natlan – I tried to swim out of the country as a Koholasaurus for science, but when I reached Sumeru’s waters I was ported back. However, using the Saurians’ active skills is associated with some resource costs and once those resources are depleted, you will have to leave that form behind and look for a new dino to inhabit.
Crucially, this means one thing some players may be disappointed by: Natlan does not remove Stamina from the game – the Saurians are still using a similar system. The new exploration mechanics are an evolution of the current system, not a revolution, so temper your expectations if that hadn’t been clear to you before. The map is dotted with special points at which you can replenish the energy resource needed to use your Saurian abilities, so you won’t be restricted too much by this. It’s possible to march your current Saurian from one end of Natlan to the other without an issue.
I took a Koholasaurus on a long march through the vibrant countryside to solve a puzzle I saw at a distant location, which made for a great little adventure of evading enemies – the water dino naturally isn’t exactly speedy and powerful on land. What’s important is this: I was free to do it.
Whereas previous regions evoked that feeling of “One more hill to climb, just to see what’s out there,” Natlan adds: “Hmm, I wonder if I could reach the top of this cliff with a Tepetlisaurus. Let me go and grab one just to try it out.” It’s a wonderfully refreshing dynamic that spices up the exploration game with tons of new possibilities – creative minds will have much to work with. I can’t tell you how much fun it is to load up an explosive fruit with a Yumkasaurus, walk for a bit, and light up some unfortunate bandits who never saw it coming. Sometimes it's a little difficult to believe that this is a game you can play completely for free on your mobile phone.
Natlan’s first trio of characters available on the version 5.0 banners – Mualani, Kachina, and Kinich – have their own version of these exploration mechanics (powered by the same resource as the Saurians): Mualani rides on a shark-like surfboard to get around quickly, Kachina’s drill can help her traverse cliffs rapidly, and Kinich comes equipped with a grappling hook.
Speaking of Kinich – he impressed me the most in combat. His Elemental Skill allows him to harpoon an enemy and then circle it, dealing Dendro Damage in quick succession. It feels so dynamic and different from any other character, it’s a real treat. Add the amazing tribal battle OST in the background and you can really feel the inspiration of that skill – an ancient hunting method used by hunter-gatherers – shine through.
The time I got to spend in Natlan prior to release left me thoroughly impressed and craving for more – I can’t wait to see the next chapter of the story unfold, especially if the writing continues to improve along the trajectory we experienced in Fontaine.