SteamWorld Heist 2 preview: a long, almost finished look
“What you’re playing today is pretty much the final build,” SteamWorld Heist 2’s producer Petter Magnusson tells me as we sit down to play his game. It won’t be released until August 8, but it was already clear in my hour-long preview session in early June that it was technically robust and feature-complete. Over the next two months, Thunderful only needs to tweak and polish. Magnusson didn’t want to guide me and instead allowed me to figure out each puzzle for myself, but the combat system was so deep that I found myself always asking if my wild strategies would work. Most of the time, they did.
SteamWorld is an expansive series, starting off with a tower defense game, moving to a metroidvania, deck-building, and even management sims. Instead of genre, the series is linked by the art style and the steampunk aesthetic. SteamWorld characters are steam-powered robots, and in SteamWorld Heist 2 – the sequel to SteamWorld’s strategy series – items for maintaining their bodies are becoming scarce. Heist 2’s overworld is set on the high seas, where rust threatens everyone’s existence. Factions fight each other to survive, and you can even convince others to join your side.
During my 90-minute playthrough, I got to try out some early-, mid-, and late-game missions, and while my team was leveled up, the difficulty of the puzzles had ramped up too. Even when I had more tools at my disposal, I found myself thinking much harder to get through the later levels. One of the ways that characters will improve is by changing their jobs. Jobs are linked to the weapons, and skills gained in a certain job can be added to a character’s moveset once they change jobs. This offers a wide variety of skills each character can use every turn, and as you can choose the order in which your characters attack, so there are multiple ways each turn can play out.
One of the best quality-of-life features included in the game is that if your whole party dies, you have a choice to make. You can start the mission over again, or if you just made a fatal error, you can turn back just two turns. This will affect your reputation, and the better your reputation, the more rewards you can earn. However, reputation isn’t vital, making this a great option to let people get past difficult missions without frustration. You can also exit to the overworld, which will give you the chance to choose different characters, change up your jobs and weapons, and edit your skills. There are multiple ways to play, which is the whole charm of it.
When you start out there are five difficulty settings from Story to Hardcore, giving another way to customize the game to fit you. It hopes to cater to those who want a chill time engaging in naval combat, and building a decked out ship, but also those who want to dig deep into the strategic elements. At Story level, you should be able to find your way around any mission, but at Hardcore, you’ll have to use every tool in your arsenal, including turning factions against each other mid-fight or sticking closely together for safety.
The fact that I was even allowed a 90-minute demo that featured several parts of the game, speaks to how confident the developer is in SteamWorld Heist 2. Even the act of telling me that it’s almost finished shows that the team is happy with what is there already, and their confidence is not misplaced. The world is rich, the strategic gameplay is deep and varied, and the customization options are vast. No matter what your experience with strategy games is, you are sure to find something to love here.