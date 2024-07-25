Video Games

Fortnite: how to deliver 99 souls to Davey Jones

The latest set of quests in the Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean event are out, and one of them is rather puzzling. Most quests in Fortnite clearly explain what they mean, or at least give you an objective marker, but the latest set contains the quest, “Deliver 99 souls to Davey Jones”. This is a reference to the second Pirates of the Caribbean films when Jones tasks Jack Sparrow with doing just that, but it isn’t clear what it means in this context.

We’ll explain how to deliver these 99 souls so you can complete this quest and unlock more Pirates-themed goodies. To see what other quests are currently available, check out our full guide of all Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean quests.

To deliver a soul all you need to do is eliminate other players during matches. Every elimination you get counts as one soul, so essentially it means you just need to get 99 kills across many matches. Interestingly, your death also counts as a soul, although it’s a bit too many to grind self-eliminations.

You don’t need to visit Davey Jones for these to count, every kill will automatically be added to your total, although note that downing an opponent doesn’t count, you must finish them off for it to count.

