Yakuza franchise gets massive discounts across all games
The Yakuza franchise includes some of gaming’s most treasured titles. Each Yakuza game offers dozens of hours of entertainment, making for some of the best deals in gaming. It gets better when the games are on sale, and GOG is offering just that. Almost the entire Yakuza franchise can be bought for the price of one full-priced video game right now.
Here are all the Yakuza games on sale on GOG:
- Yakuza 0 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami - $5.99 (70% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Yakuza 3 Remastered - $5.99 (70% off)
- Yakuza 4 Remastered - $5.99 (70% off)
- Yakuza 5 Remastered - $5.99 (70% off)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life - $5.99 (70% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - $11.99 (80% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
While you might be tempted to pick up each Yakuza/Like a Dragon game to save big, the best course of action would be to get the discounted bundles. GOG's sale include the Yakuza Complete Series for $33.59 and two other bundles, each covering different segments of Kiryu's life across the saga.
What you might notice is the absence of new games such as Like a Dragon: Gaiden - The Man Who Erased His Name and Infinite Wealth. It's a shame though, as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is one of the best in the series as noted in our review. Gaiden, on the other hand, doesn't hold strong in a Yakuza games ranking, so you're not missing much.
Here are all the Yakuza game bundles on sale on GOG:
- Yakuza: The Complete Series (Yakuza 0 to Yakuza 6) - $33.59 (70% off)
- The Yakuza Bundle (Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Kiwami 2) - $13.49 (75% off)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection (Yakuza 3,4 and 5) - $12.05 (70% off)
That's not all, as GOG has also slashed prices for many DLCs from the series. Here are all the Yakuza DLC deals:
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 Clan Creator Bundle - $2.99 (70% off)
- Yakuza 6 Clan Creator Card Bundle - $1.49 (70% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legends Costume Set - $1.49 (70% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume Set - $4.49 (70% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Mangement Mode Set - $2.99 (70% off)
All of these offers will expire on May 24, 2024. In case you're not able to grab them, you can always play some of the games through Xbox Game Pass as all games are available there. If you want something different though, check out Judgment, which is also available on PlayStation Plus.
You can also grab other games at discounted prices from GOG's SEGA Publisher sale.