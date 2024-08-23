All Black Myth Wukong bosses and secret bosses
Black Myth Wukong bosses are plentiful, as you’d expect in an RPG that’s almost entirely about the spectacle of fighting giant monsters. There’s over 90 bosses in Black Myth Wukong, including roughly a dozen or so you have to work to track down – and you should, if you want to see the game’s true ending.
We’ve listed all the Black Myth Wukong bosses below, including each chapter’s secret bosses – well, the ones that have them, anyway.
If you’re after more help, check out our Black Myth Wukong Buddha eye locations guide, how to solve Wukong’s pig quest, and tips for the fox quest.
Black Myth Wukong Chapter 1 bosses
Wukong’s first chapter has plenty of challenges to contend with, including two secret bosses.
- Erlang, the Sacred Divinity (technically a prologue boss)
- Bullguard (Forest of Wolves – Hills)
- Wandering Wight (Forest of Wolves – Outside)
- Guangzhi (Forest of Wolves – Outside)
- Lingxuzi (Forest of Wolves – Temple)
- Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang (Bamboo Grove – Snake Trail)
- Guangmo (Bamboo Grove – Snake Trail)
- Whiteclad Noble (Bamboo Grove – Marsh)
- Black Wind King (Black Wind Cave)
- Black Bear Guai (Black Wind Cave – Peak)
Black Myth Wukong Chapter 1 secret bosses
- Elder Jinchi (Guanyin Temple’s Grand Chamber)
- The Red Loong (Forest of Wolves – Loong Claw Grove)
Black Myth Wukong Chapter 2 bosses
Chapter 2 throws even more bosses at you – close to two dozen, including two more secret bosses.
- Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw (Sandgate Village – Entrance)
- Earth Wolf (Sandgate Village – Entrance)
- King and Second Prince (Sandgate Village – Valley of Despair)
- First Prince of Flowing Sands (Sandgate Village – Valley of Despair)
- Gore-Eye Daoist (Sandgate Village – Valley of Despair)
- Mad Tiger (Sandgate Village – Well)
- Tiger Vanguard (Crouching Tiger Temple – Entrance)
- Tiger’s Acolyte (Yellow Wind Formation – Windrest)
- Stone Vanguard (Fright Cliff)
- Mother of Stones (Fright Cliff – Squall Lair)
- Man-In-Stone (Fright Cliff – Squall Lair)
- Shigandang (Fright Cliff – Rock Clash Platform)
- Yellow-Robed Squire (Fright Cliff – Rockrest Flat)
- Black Loong (Fright Cliff – Hidden Loong Cavern)
- Yellow Wind Sage (Crouching Tiger Temple – Cellar)
Black Myth Wukong Chapter 2 secret bosses
- Fuban (Kingdom of Sahali – Sandgate Bound)
- Tiger Vanguard (Kingdom of Sahali – Sandgate Pass)
Black Myth Wukong Chapter 3 bosses
The pattern continues in chapter three – even more bosses and a tough-to-find secret boss in the mix.
- Macaque Chief 1 (Snowhill Path – Frost-Clad Path)
- Kang-Jin Loong (Snowhill Path – Mirrormere)
- Captain Lotus-Vision (Pagoda Realm – Mani Wheel)
- Captain Wise-Voice (Pagoda Realm – Mani Wheel)
- Macaque Chief 2 (Pagoda Realm – Warding Temple)
- Kang-Jin Star (Bitter Lake – Turtle Island)
- Cyan Loong (Bitter Lake – Turtle Island)
- Apramana Bat (Bitter Lake – North Shore)
- Chen Loong (Bitter Lake – North Shore)
- Yin Tiger (Zodiac Village – Entrance)
- Non-White – Valley of Ecstasy – Cliff)
- Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang (Valley of Ecstasy – Forest)
- Old Ginseng Guai (Valley of Ecstasy – Forest)
- Non-Able (Valley of Ecstasy – Brook)
- Captain Void-Illusion (Valley of Ecstasy – Longevity Road)
- Captain Kalpa-Wave (Valley of Ecstasy – Longevity Road)
- Non-Pure (New Thunderclap Temple – Entrance)
- Non-Void (New Thunderclap Temple – Entrance)
- Monk from the Sea (New Thunderclap Temple – Entrance)
- Yellowbrow and Macaque Chief ((New Thunderclap Temple – Mahavira Hall)
Black Myth Wukong Chapter 3 secret boss
- Green-Capped Martialist (Melon Field)
Black Myth Wukong Chapter 4 bosses
Chapter four puts you over the halfway mark and celebrates with fewer – though no less intense – bosses.
- The Second Sister (Village of Lanxi – Estate of the Zhu)
- Elder Armourworm (Webbed Hollow – Verdure Bridge)
- Venom Daoist 1 (Webbed Hollow – Pool of Shattered Jade)
- Centipede Guai (Webbed Hollow – Middle)
- Buddha’s Right Hand (Webbed Hollow – Cliff)
- Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw (Webbed Hollow – Lower)
- Zhu Bajie (Webbed Hollow– Gathering Cave)
- Violet Spider (Webbed Hollow – Gathering Cave)
- Commander Beetle (Temple of the Yellow Flower – Forest)
- Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master (Temple of the Yellow Flower – Court)
- Fungiwoman (Temple of the Yellow Flower – Court)
- Venom Daoist 2 (Temple of the Yellow Flower – Court)
Black Myth Wukong Chapter 4 secret bosses
- Scorpion Lord (Purple Cloud Mountain – Bounds of Deity’s Abode)
- Daoist Mi (Purple Cloud Mountain – Bounds of Deity’s Abode)
- Duskveil ((Purple Cloud Mountain – Peak)
Black Myth Wukong Chapter 5 bosses
The end is near, and while there aren’t as many bosses as in the early game, there are more secrets to find.
- Pale-Axe Stalwart (Woods of Ember – Ashen Pass 1)
- Brown-Iron Cart (Woods of Ember – Ashen Pass 1)
- Gray-Bronze Cart (Woods of Ember – Height of Ember)
- Father of Stones (Woods of Ember – Height of Ember)
- Fast as Wind and Quick as Fire (Woods of Ember – Height of Ember)
- Flint Chief (Furnace Valley – Valley Entrance)
- Cloudy Mist and Misty Cloud (Furnace Valley – Valley Entrance)
- Crimson-Silver Cart (Furnace Valley – The Emerald Hall)
- Keeper of Flaming Mountains and Yin-Yang Fish (Furnace Valley – The Emerald Hall)
- Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai – Field of Fire – Ashen Pass 3)
- Red Boy and Yaksha King (Field of Fire – Fallen Furnace Crater)
Black Myth Wukong Chapter 5 secret bosses
- Baw-Lang-Lang (Bishui Cave)
- Top Takes Bottom and Bottom Takes Top (Bishui Cave)
- Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast (Bishui Cave)
Black Myth Wukong Chapter 6 bosses
The final dozen bosses are some of the game’s toughest encounters, and there aren’t any secrets to hunt down here – well, not that we’ve found yet, at least.
- Supreme Inspector (Foothills – Verdant Path)
- Poison Chief 1 (Foothills – Verdant Path)
- Poison Chief 2 (Foothills – Verdant Path)
- Water-Wood Beast (Foothills – Verdant Path)
- Son of Stones (Foothills – Verdant Path)
- Lang-Baw-Baw (Foothills – Verdant Path)
- Giant Shigandang (Foothills – Verdant Path)
- Gold Armored Rhino (Foothills – Rhino Watch Slope)
- Cloudtreading Deer (Foothills – Deer Sight Forest)
- Feng-Tail General (Foothills – Mantis Swamp)
- Emerald-Armed Mantis (Foothills – Mantis Swamp)
- Stone Monkey and The Great Sage’s Broken Shell (Birthstone)
If you're just getting started on the Monkey King's quest, check out our Black Myth Wukong tips guide for some beginner aid and how to unlock Black Myth Wukong's armor upgrades to help in the fights ahead.