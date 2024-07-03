All FFXIV Dawntrail mounts and how to get them
Getting FFXIV Dawntrail mounts tasks you with doing and seeing almost everything the MMO game’s new expansion has to offer – sometimes repeatedly. From high-level hunts to crafting missions, job leveling, and sometimes plain, old-fashioned RNG luck, there’s a lot to do if you want some of the flashy new rides, but even if you’re only keen on the main scenario quest, you’ll still walk away with an adorable, fuzzy reward.
Our FFXIV Dawntrail mount guide lists every new mount in FFXIV 7.0 and breaks down what you need to do to get it.
All FFXIV Dawntrail mounts
These are all the mounts you can get in FFXIV 7.0.
Air-Wheeler A9 mount
If you had your eye on that fancy Solution Nine mount, the good news is that you can buy it. The bad news is that it costs 7,500,000 gil. Once you have the money, head to the Nexus Arcade at x8.5, y13.3 in Solution Nine.
Ark mount
The Ark mount is currently exclusive to Dawntrail’s collector’s edition, though there’s a chance Square Enix will add it to the MogStation store at some point in the future.
Oppressor mount
Getting the Oppressor mount takes a fair bit of work. This one is a PvP reward, but you can only get it after raising your PvP series level to 25, which is going to take a while. On the bright side, PvP series rewards stick around until the next patch, 7.1, which will probably release sometime in November 2024.
Open your PvP Profile menu from the “character” menu to check your rank, and click “Series Malmstones” to see where you’re at in the rewards scheme.
Alpaca mount
Yes, you do get an Alpaca mount! But not until the end of the main scenario. Your fuzzy little friend is a reward for finishing the “Dawntrail” quest, which is Dawntrail’s final quest.
Outrunner mount
This one might take a while to get. You need to earn the Life of Adventure VI achievement, which you get by completing the Mastering War VI and Mastering Magic VI achievements. Getting both involves raising every war and magic class to 100 – a pretty big feat.
Ty’aitya mount
Edelina in Mor Dhona trades you the Ty’aitya mount for 500 Turali Bicolor Gemstone vouchers. You earn Bicolor Gemstones by completing FATEs with good rankings, and it takes 100 Gemstones to get one voucher. Yes, this one will take a while to get as well.
Ullr mount
The Ullr mount is Dawntrail’s reward for defeating a lot of elite hunt marks. You’ll earn it after getting the Dawnbright Hunter achievement, which pops once you earn the Dawn of a New Game III and Dawn of a New S Game III achievements. You get those by defeating 2,000 A-rank elite marks and 1,000 S-rank elite marks, respectively. Better get those Dawntrail hunts started.
Automatoise mount
This mount is also tied to Dawntrail hunts, but it’s a little less grindy. You can get it at the Dawn Hunt Vendor for 3,200 Sacks of Nuts, though it won’t show up as a reward until you’ve completed the Dawntrail hunt quests. The final one of those is a high-level quest, so while you can start saving nuts immediately, you won’t see the mount until you’ve basically finished the MSQ.
Mehwapyarra mount (the Capybarra mount)
The cute capybara mount-slash-Mehwapyarra mount comes from Uah'shepya, a vendor in Solution Nine, but it costs 12 Ttokorone Scales. Ttokorone Scales come from a FATE in Shaaloani called Serpentlord Seethes, which only pops after you’ve completed the region’s four other Serpentlord FATEs. It’s a bit of a process, but it’s also a good way to get some Bicolor Gemstones for the Ty’aitya mount.
Rroneek mount
If you want the Rroneek mount, you’ll need to do some work as one of the Disciples of the Hand classes. The Splendors vendor in Solution Nine sells the Rroneek mount for 100 Rroneek Horn Tokens, and you can only get those tokens by them for Orange Scrips, Dawntrail’s main currency for crafting classes. That's gonna take a lot of Cherimoya Juice.
Wings of Ruin mount
One of Dawntrail’s two mounts that are literally just wings comes from the extreme version of the Worqor Lar Dar trial. It’s a random drop, though, so plan on running it several times.
Wings of Resolve
The second wing mount also comes from an extreme trial, the Everkeep trial, and it’s also a random drop.
Mountain Zu
Finally is Mountain Zu, which is sort of not really a Dawntrail mount. Square Enix offered it during the game’s limited-time Mountain Dew promotional event, but unless you drink far more Dew than most humans should consume in a short time, you won’t be able to get it. There’s a possibility it may end up in the MogStation one day, though.
While you're tackling all these late-game activities, don't forget to unlock your facewear slot and get a little makeover with some free Fantasia if you're itching for a change.