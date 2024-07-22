All Fortnite seasons' start and end dates
Fortnite is a game that’s always evolving, and one of the easiest ways to mark the changes made over time is by its seasons. Each season not only brings a new Battle Pass, but additions to the game’s long-running story as well as changes to the map, making it a new experience every time.
While Epic Games have changed the way they run the popular battle royale over time, in recent years they have stuck to a fairly strict pattern, which means that looking into the game’s past can potentially predict its future. To help with this, we’ve put together a full list of every chapter in Fortnite history, listing when they started, ended, and for how many days they lasted.
Full Fortnite Battle Royale timeline
Season
Start Date
End Date
Length
One
Oct 25, 2017
Dec 13, 2017
50 days
Two
Dec 14, 2017
Feb 21, 2018
70 days
Three
Feb 22, 2018
Apr 30, 2018
67 days
Four
May 1, 2018
Jul 12, 2018
73 days
Five
Jul 12, 2018
Sep 27, 2018
78 days
Six
Sep 27, 2018
Dec 6, 2018
71 days
Seven
Dec 6, 2018
Feb 28, 2019
84 days
Eight
Feb 28, 2019
May 8, 2019
70 days
Nine
May 9, 2019
Aug 1, 2019
84 days
Season X
Aug 1, 2019
Oct 13, 2019
73 days
Chapter 2 Season 1
Oct 15, 2019
Feb 20, 2020
128 days
Chapter 2 Season 2
Feb 20, 2020
Jun 17, 2020
119 days
Chapter 2 Season 3
Jun 17, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
71 days
Chapter 2 Season 4
Aug 27, 2020
Dec 1, 2020
95 days
Chapter 2 Season 5
Dec 2, 2020
Mar 15, 2021
103 days
Chapter 2 Season 6
Mar 16, 2021
Jun 8, 2021
85 days
Chapter 2 Season 7
Jun 8, 2021
Sep 12, 2021
97 days
Chapter 2 Season 8
Sep 13, 2021
Dec 4, 2021
83 days
Chapter 3 Season 1
Dec 5, 2021
Mar 19, 2022
105 days
Chapter 3 Season 2
Mar 20, 2022
Jun 3, 2022
76 days
Chapter 3 Season 3
Jun 4, 2022
Sep 17, 2022
105 days
Chapter 3 Season 4
Sep 18, 2022
Dec 3, 2022
76 days
Chapter 4 Season 1
Dec 3, 2022
Mar 10, 2023
97 days
Chapter 4 Season 2
Mar 10, 2023
Jun 8, 2023
90 days
Chapter 4 Season 3
Jun 8, 2023
Aug 25, 2023
76 days
Chapter 4 Season 4
Aug 25, 2023
Nov 3, 2023
71 days
Fortnite OG
Nov 3, 2023
Dec 2, 2023
29 days
Chapter 5 Season 1
Dec 3, 2023
Mar 8, 2024
97 days
Chapter 5 Season 2
Mar 9, 2024
May 24, 2024
75 days
Chapter 5 Season 3
May 24, 2024
Aug 16, 2024
84 days