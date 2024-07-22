All Fortnite seasons' start and end dates

Video Games

Fortnite is a game that’s always evolving, and one of the easiest ways to mark the changes made over time is by its seasons. Each season not only brings a new Battle Pass, but additions to the game’s long-running story as well as changes to the map, making it a new experience every time.

While Epic Games have changed the way they run the popular battle royale over time, in recent years they have stuck to a fairly strict pattern, which means that looking into the game’s past can potentially predict its future. To help with this, we’ve put together a full list of every chapter in Fortnite history, listing when they started, ended, and for how many days they lasted.

Full Fortnite Battle Royale timeline

Season

Start Date

End Date

Length

One

Oct 25, 2017

Dec 13, 2017

50 days

Two

Dec 14, 2017

Feb 21, 2018

70 days

Three

Feb 22, 2018

Apr 30, 2018

67 days

Four

May 1, 2018

Jul 12, 2018

73 days

Five

Jul 12, 2018

Sep 27, 2018

78 days

Six

Sep 27, 2018

Dec 6, 2018

71 days

Seven

Dec 6, 2018

Feb 28, 2019

84 days

Eight

Feb 28, 2019

May 8, 2019

70 days

Nine

May 9, 2019

Aug 1, 2019

84 days

Season X

Aug 1, 2019

Oct 13, 2019

73 days

Chapter 2 Season 1

Oct 15, 2019

Feb 20, 2020

128 days

Chapter 2 Season 2

Feb 20, 2020

Jun 17, 2020

119 days

Chapter 2 Season 3

Jun 17, 2020

Aug 27, 2020

71 days

Chapter 2 Season 4

Aug 27, 2020

Dec 1, 2020

95 days

Chapter 2 Season 5

Dec 2, 2020

Mar 15, 2021

103 days

Chapter 2 Season 6

Mar 16, 2021

Jun 8, 2021

85 days

Chapter 2 Season 7

Jun 8, 2021

Sep 12, 2021

97 days

Chapter 2 Season 8

Sep 13, 2021

Dec 4, 2021

83 days

Chapter 3 Season 1

Dec 5, 2021

Mar 19, 2022

105 days

Chapter 3 Season 2

Mar 20, 2022

Jun 3, 2022

76 days

Chapter 3 Season 3

Jun 4, 2022

Sep 17, 2022

105 days

Chapter 3 Season 4

Sep 18, 2022

Dec 3, 2022

76 days

Chapter 4 Season 1

Dec 3, 2022

Mar 10, 2023

97 days

Chapter 4 Season 2

Mar 10, 2023

Jun 8, 2023

90 days

Chapter 4 Season 3

Jun 8, 2023

Aug 25, 2023

76 days

Chapter 4 Season 4

Aug 25, 2023

Nov 3, 2023

71 days

Fortnite OG

Nov 3, 2023

Dec 2, 2023

29 days

Chapter 5 Season 1

Dec 3, 2023

Mar 8, 2024

97 days

Chapter 5 Season 2

Mar 9, 2024

May 24, 2024

75 days

Chapter 5 Season 3

May 24, 2024

Aug 16, 2024

84 days

