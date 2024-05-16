Video Games

Animal Well: how to defeat the Chameleon

One of the most troublesome animals you can encounter in Animal Well is the Chameleon. This giant creature blocks your path in more than one room and can kill you in just one attack if you get caught with its tongue. However, there is one scenario where you can – and must – defeat it to proceed, and we’ll explain how.

Animal Well Chameleon
In most rooms where the Chameleon appears, you can avoid its tongue by always staying on the move, but in this particular room, you must trick it into eating something rather sharp – the porcupines.

To get it to eat them, you need to stand in front of the porcupines and then quickly move out of the way when it sticks out its tongue. If you do it right it will eat one of them and take some damage. Be careful though, as after three attempts at the tongue attack, it will fire out a series of projectiles before using its tongue again.

You must trick the Chameleon into eat all five porcupines in this room, and after that it will retreat, allowing you to pass through to the room it was blocking.

