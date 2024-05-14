Animal Well: how to unlock fast travel
Animal Well’s metroidvania design can make it difficult to navigate, especially when you need to trek back over many screens to find the right place to use your newly acquired item. That’s why fast travel is such a useful feature, but you have to go through a bit of a gauntlet to unlock it in Animal Well.
We’ll explain how to unlock fast travel and some secret ways you can use it to its fullest potential.
How to unlock fast travel in Animal Well
To fast travel, you need the Animal Flute item. To get it you will first need to find eight of the hidden eggs scattered across Animal Well’s map. You can find these in all sorts of nooks and crannies throughout the world, as well as behind some of the game’s optional puzzles. You should be looking for these as best you can anyway, as they’re required for the game’s true ending.
Once you have eight, the first door on the left-hand side of the room will unlock, revealing a chest containing the flute.
From there, use the flute to wake up the chinchillas and jump on their heads to exit the room through the top-right passageway. You’ll come out into a room with a flute stand and a crow head in the top left. Use the flute and the crow’s mouth will open, head inside. You’ll come out in your fast travel hub, where playing the flute on the monument in the center will open the mouths leading to any locations you’ve already visited.
There’s one more secret to be found here though.
How to fast travel anywhere in Animal Well
It may seem like you can only get to this hub through the animal mouths, but this isn’t true. Instead, hop down the ladder in the hub to find a fish at the bottom, moving around in a strange pattern.
Activate your flute and copy the pattern the fish is making: Right, right, left, left, down, down, up, up. You can do this absolutely anywhere on the game map and you will be teleported back to the fast travel hub room.