Animal Well: how to get the true ending
Animal Well isn’t an especially long game, but it has enough time to pull a classic trick, the fake ending. Follow the game’s standard path and you’ll reach a fun climax where you escape a ghostly manticore and let the credits roll. However, you’ll then be left on the map with seemingly nothing to do but wander about the well forever more.
There is more to do though, as there is one more ending, and we’ll tell you how to get it.
How to get the Animal Well true ending
You’re going to need to search every nook and cranny of the map for this true ending, as the starting point is that you need to collect all 64 eggs in the game to open the final door in the egg room. This will take you to a new puzzle room where you can collect the 65th egg.
To do this, you will also need to make sure you have all of the following items:
- Top
- Bouncy Ball
- Remote
- Wheel
Once you have the 65th egg, return down the hole in the main statue chamber to the room where you first encountered the manticore. These four rooms connect to make a square, in the top left room, go along the top walkway to the far left wall, then use the Top on the piece of land jutting out under the glass, this will reveal a new room.
In this room is a pedestal for you to place the 65th egg. Do so and a second manticore will hatch from it, and begin to chase you.
Run out of the incubation room and along the top walkway, all the way to the right-hand room. In the top-right corner there is a wall of glass that you must bait the manticore into breaking with its laser eyes.
With the glass broken, use the Top on the ground below to reveal a hidden doorway that can only be opened with the Wheel. There’s just a fruit on the other side, but it’s vital you open the door.
Now return back to the room where you hatched the egg and once again use the manticore’s laser to destroy the glass wall on the left.
In the next room use the Remote to get through the first wall and the Bouncy Ball to get through the second.
Finally, use your flute at the altar to get the manticore to open its mouth and jump inside.