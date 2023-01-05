Control mode has returned to Apex Legends in the Spellbound event

Apex Legends’ next event is here and this time we have the Spellbound collection to enjoy. There’s more than just some cosmetics though, as a fan-favorite game mode is returning for a limited time, and private matches are finally coming for everyone. With a few other tweaks and changes, we’ll run down everything you need to know before you head into your first match with this patch, as well as a quick look at the items and skins available during the Spellbound collection event.

Control mode returns – Apex Legends

Apex Legends Control mode is back for the duration of the Spellbound event.

If you’re looking for something different than the standard Apex mode then you’re in luck as Control mode is back and everyone’s invited. For the duration of the Spellbound event, you can play in this mode with infinite respawns that sees two teams of nine fight for control of zones across the map.

For this rotation, the following maps are available:

Storm Point: Barometer

World’s Edge: Lava Siphon

Olympus: Hammond Labs

Join In Progress tweaked – Apex Legends

The window for Join In Progress has been extended in Control mode.

One of the most noteworthy changes to Control mode this time around is the tweak to the Join In Progress option, which lets you join a match that’s already started, filling out empty player slots to keep teams competitive.

The cut-off point for joining in progress has been raised and now you can find yourself mid-way through a match until one team has a score of 625, or there is a score difference between the teams of 300, giving a greater opportunity for flagging teams to gain new members and make a comeback.

Private matches – Apex Legends

Apex Legends' private lobbies can hold up to 60 players.

While most of us don’t have 60 friends all willing to play Apex, if you want to put together a tournament or something similar, then you can now do it with private matches, allowing you to send join codes to up to 60 players and five spectators. If you’re the creator you have a bunch of settings to play around with too, so things should keep running smoothly.

Spellbound Collection event items – Apex Legends

Apex Legends Spellbound collection items include a large selection of legendary skins.

If you’re a fan of the techo-scorcery style then you’re going to want in on this event. This event has fancy hats, magical books, and blood-witch skulls to spice things up with 24 items available, including new legendary skins for Vantage, Seer, Mad Maggie, and Mirage. You can unlock them through Apex Coins or Crafting Metals, and if you get every item during this event you’ll get a new Heirloom for Seer.

Weapon changes – Apex Legends

The G7 Scout is one of a handful of tweaked weapons in this Apex Legends patch.

As always, this patch makes some minor balance changes to several weapons. Flatline, R301, and G7 Scout have had their damage reduced, while Prowler Burst PDW has seen a small boost.

You can see the full details of this Apex Legends patch on the official EA blog.