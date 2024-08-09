Astro Bot PS5 controller pre-orders are live – if you’re lucky
Sony opened pre-orders on its hotly anticipated Astro Bot PS5 controller, ahead of the Astro Bot game’s release, and unsurprisingly, they’ve sold out fast. The stock situation – and the high demand for a single item – is one we haven’t seen since the bad old days of PS5 shortages, but if the early indications are anything to go by, it looks like a lot of folks won’t be getting their Astro Bot controllers. Not yet, anyway.
We’ve listed where you can buy the Astro Bot PS5 controller below. Stock situations are likely to fluctuate, so even if they’re sold out when you first look, it’s worth checking back later to see who might’ve had a cheeky little restock.
Where to buy Astro Bot PS5 controller in the US
If you’re in the US, you have a small handful of retailers to keep tabs on, all of whom are selling the controller for the suggested $79.99 price. If you see a different price on their website, it’s probably from a third-party seller.
Of these, PlayStation Direct still has stock as of the time of publication. However, like with the PS5 situation from a few years back, you’ll be put in a queue or a waiting room to wait your turn – a turn that may or may not have glitched carts or see the product sold out by the time you get there.
Where to buy Astro Bot PS5 controller in the UK
And if you’re in the UK, you can expect to pay £69.99. These retailers are selling the Astro Bot controller.
Very had stock, but PlayStation Direct’s UK outlet was out of stock when we published, though that may change later for both.
Team Asobi's new Astro Bot game launches exclusively for PS5 on September 6, 2024, and while the cute controller may be a plus, it doesn't have any additional features compared to the plain ol' DualSense.