The 10 best Fortnite Creative island codes you can play right now
Fortnite Creative is an expansive field of expression and unique ideas, and those ideas have become even better since the introduction of Creative 2.0, also known as UEFN. There are so many cool maps out there for you to play on with friends. Some use the standard battle royale gameplay, while others recreate fan-favorite game modes like Prop Hunt and The Floor Is Lava.
We’ll tell you the best maps that you can jump into and play right now, complete with all their island codes.
Reboot Royale – 4464-0648-9492
This is a mode so good and so popular that the team at Epic Games made it an official mode for a while. This mode takes Fortnite Battle Royale all the way back to its original state from launch, with all of the original locations, weapons, and mechanics. It’s heavily rumored that Fortnite OG will return officially at the end of 2024, but until then, this is a great way to play classic Fortnite.
Arcade Droopy Flops - 3638-6410-4991
Arcades are an easy place to find nostalgia in the modern age, so this one recreated in Fortnite is bound to hit on something. It’s not just for show either, plenty of the games inside are playable, including some basic but enjoyable arcade machines.
Mega Room - 8105-5910-3688
Standard deathmatch maps come in all flavors, but one of the most popular at the ones that puts you as a small person in a big room. They make for a lot of fun battles with natural layers and tactical options. Mega Room is one of the best in this category with plenty of little details for you to appreciate.
Fortkea - 3498-9220-7429
Prop Hunt is another popular game mode, not just in Fortnite, but in many online games. Fortnite Creative has given the opportunity for loads of these maps to be created, and Fortkea is easily one of the best. As you might have worked out from the name, this is a Prop Hunt map set in a mock-up of an Ikea, a place that holds all sorts of props to turn into from the wild to the entirely realistic.
Space Station Escape - 1188-2492-2726
For something a little more puzzling, here is a slightly horror-oriented map. From a force first-person perspective, you must navigate seven levels of a broken space station in an effort to escape, solving a lot of escape-room-style puzzles along the way. It’s not the trickiest puzzler ever, but it’s a fun to way to while away some time.
Floor is Lava Zone Wars - 0875-7001-0790
Chapter 5 Season 2 saw the Floor is Lava mode briefly return only to be stolen away from us again. If you want to play it on the regular then this map will do the trick. It doesn’t have all the same features as the most recent version of the official mode, but the basic lava-rising and death-dodging gameplay is still there to enjoy.
Mega World: Bossfight - 6631-6717-6073
There are loads of good boss fight maps out there, but this one will appeal to World of Warcraft fans, being heavily based on locations and enemies from the game. It has some explorable areas with trials and quests, but the main dragon fight is what you’re really there for. It’s a massive boss that has a big range of attacks and multiple difficulty levels.
Don't Press the Button - 8742-0736-8164
This is not the most polished map, but in many ways that adds to the charm. This crazy experience will throw you and your friends through a gauntlet of Wario Ware-style minigames to test who has the quickest reactions in this weird and wonderful challenge.
Crazy Cards - 4903-3467-2400
This island can’t use the game’s official name for legal reasons, but we can: it’s Uno. Here you can play Uno with up to four players in an online mode that is a fair bit more stable than the official Uno game’s servers.
Lofi Girl Explore - 6437-7858-4061
This is a bit of a strange one, but a fun experience nonetheless. Like the Mega Room, this places you as a mouse-sized person inside a house, only this time it’s the house from the iconic LofiGirl stream. As well as letting you explore the house and complete various tasks, you can use the radio to switch between a large library of Lofi tracks.