Best Pokémon for Pikachu Tera Raid: How to beat the Pikachu seven-star Tera Raid event
Surfing Pikachu is making a comeback in seven-star Tera raids, alongside a number of other Pikachu-themed events and outbreaks. The Pikachu raid doesn’t operate like the usual seven-star raids, as it has a number of unique mechanics, making it just as hard, if not harder, to take down. If you are interested in picking up this super-strong Pikachu, here’s everything you need to know.
Contents
When does the Pikachu raid start?
The Pikachu raid will work differently to other raids as it will be available every day for two weeks. This is also when Pikachu-themed outbreaks will take place, featuring Pichu, Pikachu, Raichu, Alolan Raichu and Mimikyu. This will be the only way to catch Alolan Raichu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so it's worth picking up.
Here are the dates when the Pikachu seven-star raids and outbreaks are available:
- From Friday, July 12, 2024, until Thursday, July 25, 2024
Seven-Star Tera Raid Pikachu stats, moves, and ability – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Pikachu works differently to seven-star raids, and has unique mechanics not present in other raids. Pikachu will bring up the barrier as soon as the raid starts, and Pokémon’s attacks while the barrier is up will do just 1% of their usual damage. For other Tera raids, Pokémon do 30% of their usual damage making a stark difference. You can get around this debuff by terastallizing your Pokémon, but this is not available from the start, and will become unavailable if you are ever knocked out. Pikachu also holds the Light Ball, doubling its attacking stats, and has good coverage within its moveset. Here’s Pikachu’s set.
The Mightiest Pikachu – Level 100
- Nature – Quiet
- Ability – Lightning Rod
- Item – Light Ball
- Tera type – Water
- Move set – Surf, Play Rough, Iron Tail, Thunder, Rain Dance
Best counters for Pikachu – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Lighting Rod makes Pikachu immune to Electric-type attacks meaning that its only weakness is to Grass. You need to attack at least three times before you can terastallize so a stat dropping attacking move is a great counter to open the fight. Something that can use Sunny Day to lower Thunder’s accuracy, and reduce Surf’s power is also a bonus.
Here’s what we recommend.
Gastrodon
Gastrodon is a raid staple thanks to its stats and Storm Drain ability, which boosts its special attack when hit with a Water-type move like Surf. If playing with a friend, you can raise the other's special attack by aiming at it with a move like Chilling Water. It also has a great supportive move set lowering accuracy with Mud-Slap. Here’s the set we recommend.
Gastrodon – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Storm Drain
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Ground
- Move set – Chilling Water, Earth Power, Mud-Slap, Helping Hand/Recover
Venusaur
Venusaur can open the battle with Acid Spray to build Tera Orb charge while lowering Pikachu’s special defense. Once Pikachu sets up Rain Dance, Venusaur can override it with Sunny Day, activating its Chlorophyll and doubling its speed. The sun will also double Growth’s effectiveness, and will allow Venusaur to fire off Solar Beam in just one turn. Here’s the set we recommend.
Venusaur – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Chlorophyll
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Stellar
- Move set – Solar Beam, Sunny Day, Growth, Acid Spray
Sinistcha
Sinistcha is a great supportive Pokémon, but it can also hit hard. Nasty Plot will boost Sinistcha’s attack and it can heal back with super effective Matcha Gotchas, which has the bonus side effect of being able to burn Pikachu. Life Dew and Reflect are just here to keep Sinistcha and the team healthy.
Sinistcha – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Hospitality
- Item – Big Root
- Tera type – Grass
Move set – Nasty Plot, Matcha Gotcha, Life Dew, Reflect