The ten best starter Pokémon ever – which did you choose?

Whenever you begin a new Pokémon game, you’re given an incredibly difficult choice: you must choose between three equally-cute creatures, with no real idea of which is best for the task ahead of you. In reality, they’re all solid choices, but to be one of the very best Pokémon starters, you need to be more than “solid.”

You need to be iconic, cute, powerful, and have a name recongized outside of hardcore Pokémon fan circles. Being a solid competitive choice isn’t enough, the best Pokémon starters need to be known. They can’t all be as popular as Pikachu, but they can get close. Below you’ll find the ten best starter Pokémon ever – if you have a tough choice to make, you can’t go wrong with one of the Pokémon listed below.

Pikachu

If the Pokémon series has a star, it’s Pikachu. You might not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. Pikachu has become truly iconic around the world, recognizable by grandmothers and young children alike, the Mickey Mouse of its generation. Pikachu really is that big, and as a result, is there a better choice for the best starter Pokémon? Didn’t think so.

Charmander

Charmander is one of the cutest starter Pokémon of all time, and anyone that watched the early anime episodes as a kid will understand exactly why. While being totally adorable, Charmander evolves into a beast, sprouting proud wings from its back and horns from its head. Fire-types are also fairly rare in the first generation, while Grass and Bug-types are common, making Charmander a strong choice.

Eevee

Eevee is technically a starter Pokémon, as of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Eevee is known for its evolved forms, and it has eight of them in total now. On top of that, Eevee is adorable, and there are some people out there who even prefer it to Pikachu. Blasphemy! Unfortunately Eevee can’t evolve in the only game where it is available as a starter, which is a bit disappointing, but it’s still a firm favorite for many Pokémon fans, and it’s easy to see why.

Chimchar

Cyndaquil might be one cool customer, but it can't beat the sheer charm and charisma of Chimchar. Just one look at this happy little monkey bouncing around is all you need to fall in love. Fire/Fighting may be overplayed, but it's worth it for the agile power of Infernape, which has the added benefit of being one of Ash's most beloved Pokémon from the anime.

Cyndaquil

Cyndaquil is a sweet baby, okay? While the evolved Typhlosion isn’t as striking as a Fire-type as Charizard, Cyndaquil’s base form might be the best Fire-type starter overall. The adorable little rodent is incredibly innocent, and honestly does not mean to burn everything you care about with the flames that erupt from its back.

Totodile

Totodile is a little mischief maker, and that’s just fine. Totodile is the second generation’s Water-type and is a baby crocodile. Or, perhaps an alligator, it’s hard to tell, especially when it comes to the evolved Feraligator. While the evolved form looks incredibly vicious, Totodile itself looks like the kind of creature you’d love to keep as a pet and take on walks. Until it evolves, at least.

Sprigatito

While Spirgatito's evolution may not have remained quadrupedal as we had hoped, it's still a damn good starter Pokémon. Grass/Dark-type is a combination we haven't seen much of before, but it always brings fantastic results and Meowscarada is a cool-looking magician with wits and power to match.

Fennekin

Another Fire-type? Yes, well, Fire-types have the advantage of having a truly striking color scheme, and the cheeky fox Fennekin is undeniably adorable. Fennekin’s evolved form, Braixen, even made an appearance in Pokkén Tournament. You can evolve this Pokémon once more, into the final form Delphox, where it becomes a fearsome Fire/Psychic-type.

Rowlet

Rowlet was selected to be one of the stars of the Pokémon anime, and managed to make quite an impact while in the role. Rowlet is needy and mischievous in the anime, while in the games it looks like nothing more than a sweetheart. Rowlet’s evolved form is Decidueye, another Pokkén Tournament star, which cements this Pokémon’s impact on both the anime series and video games.

Piplup

This great little penguin does the full spectrum as it evolves. Piplup is utterly adorable and has the added benefit of being Dawn's memorable partner from the anime with tonnes of personality. Admittedly Prinplup is a little awkward for a middle stage, but Empoleon is a thing of beauty, sticking to the base theme but transforming it into something proud and regal. Plus, Water/Steel is an underrated type combination.