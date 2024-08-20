Black Myth: Wukong beginner tips you need to know
Black Myth: Wukong has been the most anticipated action game since Elden Ring, and it’s finally here. This game boasts incredible visuals and great gameplay, and those two factors serve one thing: intense boss fights.
Yes, Black Myth is a Soulslike game, and the bosses can offer a real challenge if you’re playing it like Elden Ring. Wukong attacks fast and is very nimble, but you’ll need to be tactical about your heavy attack, and use spells to give you the edge mid-battle often.
For all of the details you need, read below for our essential Black Myth: Wukong beginner tips. For more, read our full Black Myth: Wukong review.
Black Myth: Wukong essential tips
Don’t ignore your spells
Melee combat is the bread and butter of any Soulslike, but the spells in Black Myth: Wukong are incredibly valuable. They’ll unlock slowly, giving you time to experiment with each one. An early spell allows you to freeze enemies in place, which is great, but you’ll soon earn transformations, special dodges, and even a Mortal Shell-style parry mechanic.
Transformation time
Did someone say transformations? Yes, I did. Several of the enemies in the game can actually be transformed into, allowing you to make full use of their moveset – and it just might reveal to you how limited their moveset actually is. Transforming with a spell allows you to fully control your transformation, while there’s also an attack version that allows you to take on the form on a fallen enemy for one big attack. Don’t ignore either, as they can give you a second wind in the midst of a boss battle.
Tactical heavy attacks
Heavy attacks aren’t just heavy attacks as you know them. Instead of being just a slower, stronger melee attack, heavy attacks in his game require a long wind up, and they can stun an enemy. That means, for example, using it in that safe space where you’d usually health HP might actually open the enemy up to receiving even more damage. You’ll charge Focus as you battle, and when it’s maxed out, you should unleash the heavy attack.
Craft new equipment
You can find some equipment and gear in the world of Black Myth: Wukong, but most of the gear upgrades you’ll get will come from crafting and upgrading at a Shrine. You will collect Will from every enemy, while Silk and other materials are a bit rarer. Make sure to explore levels thoroughly to find optional enemies and chests with materials so you can upgrade and get stronger as soon as possible.
New Gourds and Brews
You can collect different kinds of drinks and brews for your Gourd, and each will come with different effects. The default heal of a third of your health is great, but you might trade off for a lower initial heal, which then heals more over time after the drink. On top of that, brews can be selected to offer different effects, like Poison resistance, or more health overall. Your decision should be based on your playstyle and the enemies you’re going up against.
Upgrade your Gourd
Most upgrades can be done at a Shrine, but not Gourd upgrades. You can find a monkey that will help you with that near the Marsh of White Mist Shrine, but you’ll need to find Awaken Wine Worms in order to get those valuable upgrades. This means you’ll have some tough decisions to make when you have multiple drink types available to upgrade.
Reignite Sparks
After you defeat tough enemies you will receive Sparks, and these can be used to upgrade Wukong’s various skill trees. Health and Stamina upgrades are obvious go-to choices, but you can add new moves, modifiers, and a boosted critical hit rate to your arsenal. Each spell, stance, and transformation will have its own skill tree, so you’ll need a lot of Sparks.
Perfect Dodge
If you dodge an attack at the last possible moment it will look very cool, and that’s always a bonus, but it will also leave an afterimage of Wukong in your wake, distracting your opponent for a moment. The invulnerability a perfect dodge gives you opens up the opportunity to attack, just don’t get reckless.
Rock Solid
Rock Solid is a spell you’ll earn in the second area, and it acts as that Mortal Shell-style parry we mentioned earlier. Rock Solid literally turns Wukong, well, rock solid, and when an opponent hits his rocky body, they get repelled and opened up for huge attacks. Spells like this, and others you’ll encounter later, can dramatically change the pace of fights.
Explore
Areas aren’t linear, they’re sprawling, with optional paths and items everywhere. You can beeline straight for bosses and Shrines – it’s a valid strategy – but if you get stuck on an enemy, you’ll likely find something that will help if you go back and pore over the areas you’ve sprinted through to find those optional bonuses and buffs.