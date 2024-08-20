Black Myth: Wukong – all Buddha’s Eyeball locations
Once you reach the Fright Cliff in the second chapter, Yellow Wind Ridge, of Black Myth: Wukong, there’s a sidequest where you find broken Buddha statues and remove the Buddha’s Eyeballs. There are six scattered throughout the area and here’s how you track them down.
Buddha’s Eyeball 1
You can find the first Buddha head close to the Squall Hideout altar, just before you reach it.
Buddha’s Eyeball 2
From the same altar, Squall Hideout, take the left path through the dark, head up and keep left until you reach the next statue.
Buddha’s Eyeball 3
Head back to the Squall Hideout altar and take the sunny, sandy path to the right, keeping to the left of the chasm with the NPC rock. Go straight on and you’ll find another Buddha head on the path toward the next altar, Rockrest Flat.
Buddha’s Eyeball 4
On the other side of the chasm you just walked past, climb up to the ranged enemies overlooking it, and kill them. The next Buddha is at the top.
Buddha’s Eyeball 5
Immediately to the left of the Rockrest Flat altar.
Buddha’s Eyeball 6
From Rockrest Flat, take the cave on the left and continue through until you see some stairs lit up by torches. This path leads toward a miniboss called Mother of Stone, which you can either defeat or ignore since the Buddha statue is just outside the cave opening here.
What are the Buddha’s Eyeballs for in Black Myth: Wukong?
Head to the Stone Vanguard boss arena and interact with the big rock just as you enter. Once you have all six Buddha’s Eyeballs, the interaction prompt should change to “deliver”. Deliver the eyeballs and you’ll wake Shigandang, another rock boss.
Once you’ve done all this, you can head to the NPC in the chasm and purchase a Sobering Stone – a key item you need to help the drunken warthog called the Yellow-Robed Squire. Helping him will eventually unlock a secret area, a big boss, and the Wind Tamer Vessel.
That’s for later though, since you’ll need to finish chapter two before you can finish it. In the meantime, why not check out our list of the best skills in Black Myth: Wukong, as well as some Black Myth: Wukong tips.