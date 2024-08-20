Black Myth: Wukong FAQ – All your questions answered
Black Myth: Wukong is finally here and has received mostly favorable reviews. Whether you’ve been anticipating the game for a while or are just looking to see what it’s all about, this is a good place to start. Here we’ve gathered all of the most important questions you could want to know about the game and answered them all so you know what to expect.
Contents
- How long to beat Black Myth: Wukong?
- Is Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox?
- Is Black Myth: Wukong on PS Plus?
- Does Black Myth: Wukong have multiplayer?
- Does Black Myth: Wukong run on Steam Deck?
- How many trophies does Black Myth: Wukong have?
- Does Black Myth: Wukong have difficulty settings?
- Is Black Myth: Wukong open world?
- Who is Sun Wukong?
- Does Black Myth: Wukong have New Game Plus?
- What is the controversy surrounding Black Myth: Wukong?
How long to beat Black Myth: Wukong?
Black Myth: Wukong is roughly 40 hours long, but if you want to know more about how long different playstyles take – like how long it takes to 100% the game – check out our full guide for how long to beat Black Myth: Wukong.
Is Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox?
No, Black Myth: Wukong is currently only available on PS5 and PC.
Is Black Myth: Wukong on PS Plus?
No, Black Myth: Wukong is not on PS Plus.
Does Black Myth: Wukong have multiplayer?
No, the game does not have any multiplayer features, co-op or competitive.
Does Black Myth: Wukong run on Steam Deck?
Black Myth: Wukong can run on Steam Deck, but you may need to turn some settings down. It’s recommended that you limit the framerate to 30fps to avoid tearing, as the game can be unstable at higher caps.
How many trophies does Black Myth: Wukong have?
Black Myth: Wukong has 36 trophies, and you can find out how to get all of them with our Black Myth: Wukong trophy guide.
Does Black Myth: Wukong have difficulty settings?
No, the game does not have any difficulty settings, and the development team has said there are no plans to add them.
Is Black Myth: Wukong open world?
No, the game uses linear levels with an open-ended structure. Find out more about it in our full guide for Is Black Myth: Wukong open world?
Who is Sun Wukong?
The game’s namesake, Sun Wukong is known in Chinese mythology as the Monkey King and is a trickster god featured in the famous 16th-century Chinese novel, Journey to the West.
Does Black Myth: Wukong have New Game Plus?
Yes, find out more about how New Game Plus works in Black Myth: Wukong at that link.
What is the controversy surrounding Black Myth: Wukong?
The controversy is about how Black Myth: Wukong streamers were asked not to mention “feminist propaganda” among other things.