Black Myth: Wukong – How to beat the Wandering Wight
Early on in Black Myth: Wukong, while exploring Black Wind Mountain, there’s an optional big-headed enemy called the Wandering Wight – your first proper test of skill. While the boss is optional, beating it will give you a powerful new transformation and curio to make the rest of your journey a little easier. Here are some tips on taking the Wandering Wight down.
Wandering Wight location
You can find the Wandering Wight on the golden path not far from the Outside the Forest shrine where you respawn at the start of Black Wind Mountain. While you can skip straight past him, you’ll want to vanquish him and scoop up his soul for that headbutty transformation.
Wandering Wight tips
Before you fight the Wandering Wight, make sure you fully explore the area before you reach him. Just before the Wight, you’ll find a Yaoguai Chief called Guangzhi – beating him will unlock a new spell called Red Tides, allowing you to transform into Guangzhi for a short time.
During this transformation, you won’t take direct damage – instead, damage shortens your transformation time. This is a good way to get a breather during the Wandering Wight fight. Additionally, you can build up a special attack by landing normal attacks, activated by pressing dodge, immediately followed by a heavy attack. This does big damage.
It’s also worth noting that you don’t lose XP or Sparks (used to level up on the Self Advance tab of the pause menu) when you die. This means it’s easy to farm the normal enemies in this area to get a few level-ups – I’d recommend focusing on the foundations, such as health increases, but throw in some staff stance abilities and Immobilization upgrades.
The Wandering Wight is super susceptible to stagger. You can stagger the Wight by hitting a heavy attack or seeing through a full light attack combo while retaining stamina, at which point it’ll end with a big slam. These staggers will interrupt whatever the Wandering Wight is charging up.
Stagger it enough with stamina attacks and it’ll even fall over, giving you a window to hit it with another flurry. At the start of the fight, you can also spam heavy attacks and stagger-lock the Wandering Wight for a short while – a cheesy but effective strategy.
When you see the Wight gearing up for one of his big area attacks, that’s a good time to use the Immobilize spell. This will freeze him in place for a few seconds, and you can take advantage of that time to unleash a full light combo, which should stagger him and interrupt the attack. If you’ve been grinding the normal enemies, it’s worth dedicating some points to the Immobilize ability in the Self Advance tab – these make the freeze last longer and your attacks while they’re frozen hit harder.
Wandering Wight rewards
For beating the bobble-headed enemy, you’ll earn 1049 XP, around 700 Will, three Yarn, Blood of the Iron Bull crafting materials, and Cat’s Eye Beads, a curio you can equip to increase your critical hit chance. He’ll also leave behind a blue flame for that transformation form, which you cannot get just yet but will be able to pick up at the next shrine you visit.