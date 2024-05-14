Crow Country: All Secret locations and solutions
Crow Country is a brilliant Resident Evil-style survival horror adventure with retro game aesthetics, and like any good retro game, there are a bunch of Secrets for you to uncover. There are 15 Secrets in total, and while some are invaluable weapons and upgrades, some are merely rare ammo deposits.
In this guide we’re breaking down how to get the Map of Secrets, and how to solve every Secret puzzle you can find in Crow Country.
All Secrets in Crow Country
- Map of Secrets code and location
- Magnum Laser, Staff Hallway (Fairy Pond) secret
- Magnum Ammo, Staff Hallway (Dungeon) secret
- Shotgun Laser, Dig Site secret
- Pistol upgrade, Mushroom puzzle, Mush Room secret
- Magnum Ammo, Haunted Hilltop secret
- Magnum Ammo, Witchwood secret
- Magnum, Cash Register code, Gift Shop secret
- Shotgun upgrade, Gift Shop secret
- Flamethrower, Train Room secret
- Flamethrower upgrade, Haunted Manor secret
- Running Shoes, Staff Parking secret
- Magnum upgrade, Store Room secret
- Magnum ammo, Store Room secret
- Med Kit Upgrade, Crypt secret
- Magnum Ammo, Toilet secret
Map of Secrets code and location
You can earn the Map of Secrets from the Crow’s Lounge safe room – likely the first safe room you’ll find in the game. Use the code 8891 to open the box and get the Map of Secrets, which will mark all 15 secret locations on your map. Now you just need our solutions to unlock each of them.
Magnum Laser, Staff Hallway (Fairy Pond) secret
In the Staff Hallway behind the Fairy Pond, use the wall on the right to find a crow statue with a Magnum Laser.
Magnum Ammo, Staff Hallway (Dungeon) secret
Use the Iron Maiden in the Dungeon to access the Staff Hallway, where you can find some Magnum Ammo near the gate. If you open the gate from the other side first, you will block off access to the Magnum ammo.
Shotgun Laser, Dig Site secret
A Shotgun Laser can be found in a bucket at the Dig Site, accessed through the tiny house in Fairytale Town.
Pistol upgrade, Mushroom puzzle, Mush Room secret
You need to eat all the mushrooms, in the order that the Mushroom King mentions his guests. Some of the mushrooms will cause serious health damage, so you will need to ensure you’re fully healed between each mushroom. Speak to the king after you’ve eaten them all to reveal his true form…
Magnum Ammo, Haunted Hilltop secret
Ring the bell outside the Haunted Manor eight times to find some hidden Magnum ammo.
Magnum Ammo, Witchwood secret
Once you get to the center all of the pedestals will lower, and some extra Magnum ammo will become available to find.
Magnum, Cash Register code, Gift Shop secret
Enter 1975 in the Cash Register in the Gift Shop to finally get the Magnum.
Shotgun upgrade, Gift Shop secret
There’s also a fridge in the Gift Shop housing another mushroom boy for a Shotgun upgrade.
Flamethrower, Train Room secret
You can earn the rare Flamethrower in the Train Room, and we have a full guide for the Train Room puzzle here.
Flamethrower upgrade, Haunted Manor secret
Now that you have the Flamethrower, head back to the Haunted Manor and enter the notes C, A, G, E on the piano to open the painting on the right side of the room.
Running Shoes, Staff Parking secret
You can find the Running Shoes – which double your run speed – in the trunk of the other car in Staff Parking. You just need the Silver Key to get it open.
Magnum upgrade, Store Room secret
There’s a little mushroom boy on the shelf in the Store Room, and he’ll give an upgrade to your Magnum.
Magnum ammo, Store Room secret
Get some Magnum Ammo by entering 1825 onto the scale with the octopus on top.
Med Kit Upgrade, Crypt secret
Enter the details for a “human” on the computer in the dungeon, and then Ophelia’s tomb will open up in the Crypt, offering a Med Kit upgrade. The code goes as follows:
- Legs: 2
- Arms: 2
- Heads: 1
- Eyes: 2
Magnum Ammo, Toilet secret
Once you have the Acid Bottle from the Dungeon and Acid from the Root room, you can use Acid to melt the bones in the Toilet to get some Magnum ammo.