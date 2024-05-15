Crow Country S+ Rank: All completion rank requirements
Crow Country fans rejoice: the game is pretty short, simple, and incredibly sweet. I massively enjoyed my playthrough, which you can read all about in our Crow Country review. I’m sharing that joy with you now, because if you’re looking to replay the game with those precious NG+ weapons, then you’re in the right place.
We haven’t seen official information on how ranks in Crow Country are set out, but in this guide we’re doing our very best to find them all so you know what your chances are of getting the top rank with your playthrough.
Again, these aren’t hard rules, but if you’re aiming for a specific rank, then this is what you need to know.
Crow Country completion rank requirements
S+ Rank requirements – Crow Country
This S+ rank basically requires you to play the game perfectly. No deaths, no hints, and you can basically only spend your heals when you’re undergoing the Mush Room puzzle. Note: Large Med Kits actually count as two heals, since they’re bundled with an Antidote.
- Survival Horror mode required
- Heals used: 3 or fewer
- Lives used: 0
- Hints used: 0
- Secrets collected: 15/15
S Rank requirements – Crow Country
As long as you don’t die and don’t use hints while following our Crow Country Secrets guide, you should be able to achieve an S rank pretty easily.
- Survival Horror mode required
- Heals used: 10 or fewer
- Lives used: 0
- Hints used: 0
- Secrets collected: 14/15
A+ Rank requirements – Crow Country
A+ is a weird rank that sits between S and A – obviously – but provides no additional rewards.
- Survival Horror mode required
- Heals used: 14 or fewer
- Lives used: 1 or fewer
- Hints used: 0
- Secrets collected: 12/15
A Rank requirements – Crow Country
The rank that most players will likely get on their first playthrough.
- Survival Horror mode required
- Heals used: 20 or fewer
- Lives used: 1 or fewer
- Hints used: 1 or fewer
- Secrets collected: 10/15
- Reward: Crownade Launcher
B Rank requirements – Crow Country
B rank is essentially the lowest possible rank.
- Survival Horror mode required
- Reward: Crow Bar