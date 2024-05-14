Crow Country: All keypad, safe, and door codes and combinations
Crow Country is a game that is full of codes and combinations. Safe codes, door codes, keypads, even drink vending machines can involve codes in this game. Most of the codes are pretty simple to figure out thanks to the decent amount of signposting this game provides, but if you need an extra helping hand, we’re here for you.
In this guide we’re breaking down all of the codes and some simple code-adjacent puzzle solutions you need to glide through Crow Country.
If you're looking to get everything you can from Crow Country, make sure to find all Crow Country secrets.
Crow Country codes and solutions
- Great Fairy rotate code
- Great Fairy passphrase
- Crow’s Lounge Map of Secrets code
- Utility Corridor safe code
- Neptune’s Palace drink machine puzzle
- Neptune’s Palace door code
- Tolman’s Office puzzle solution
- Gift Shop Cash Register code
- Store Room door solution
- Octopus scale code
- Break Room door code
- Control Room Elevator Switch Number Code, Crow’s Office
- Control Room exit code
Great Fairy rotate code
Enter 3184 on the keypad to the left of the Great Fairy statue in the Fairytale Town main corridor.
Great Fairy passphrase
“Hear me, oh Great Fairy of Fairest Forest!” will make the Fairy Statue move, letting you into the next room.
Crow’s Lounge Map of Secrets code
Enter 8891 on the box on the North side of the room.
Utility Corridor safe code
1872 is Soulina’s death date, according to the grave stones in the crypt, and is the code for the Utility Corridor safe.
Neptune’s Palace drink machine puzzle
Enter Grape, Lime, Pineapple, Strawberry, in that order.
Neptune’s Palace door code
The “easy to guess” passcode is 1234.
Tolman’s Office puzzle solution
Play F, A, C, E on piano.
Gift Shop Cash Register code
1975 is the sum total, and code, you need.
Store Room door solution
Burn the Store Room door, next to Neptune’s Palace, with the Flamethrower from the Train Room puzzle.
Octopus scale code
Enter 1825 on the scale with the octopus on it in the Store Room.
Break Room door code
Use 2663 to get out of the break room after the surprise boss fight.
Control Room Elevator Switch Number Code, Crow’s Office
There’s a complex code puzzle here, you can essentially find codes attributed to the game’s monsters via the slide projector in the center of the room, and then use hints to decipher exactly what the code is. Or you can just use 9218.
Control Room exit code
Walk over the dice shapes on the floor to enter 123456 on the wall – just each number in order.