Crow Country Train Puzzle: Full Train Room puzzle solution
Crow Country’s Train Room houses a puzzle that isn’t too complex, but you won’t be able to even interact with it until you’ve claimed the correct key items in advance. Even then, the solution just might fly over your head. You’ll need the Bronze Key to even get into the Train Room, for a start.
The puzzle is to recreate the four-carriage train, Orion’s Odyssey, using the simplistic menu on the computer terminal in the room. It’s easy when said like that, but deciphering the computer terminal’s menu is the true challenge here. Just read below for full instructions on how to complete the Train Room’s puzzle.
Train Room Puzzle solution – Crow Country
Before getting started, make sure you have the Data Disk key item, as it's required to access all computer terminals in Crow Country.
If you read the plaques in the room and press the buttons, you’ll be able to see The Duke of Farnham and The Earl of Edgecombe, two other trains.
The train cars are essentially color-coded, and you can figure out which train cars are which style with these hints.
Both of these trains feature a red Arabella car, which is in third position on the Orion’s Odyssey. Using that information, you can figure out that the blue car is the Delilah, and the yellow car is the Bernadette design. Through process of elimination, the green is the final design.
The first letter of the name of each car is what A, B, C, and D represent on the computer terminal. Using the information we’ve narrowed down, we can conclude that the proper solution is as follows:
- Engine: B
- 1st Car: D
- 2nd Car: A
- Caboose: C
Once you enter that code, one of the cars on the Orion’s Odyssey will open up, rewarding you with a Flamethrower, which is essential for opening certain doors and works great to defeat monsters.