Epic and Disney are bringing D23 2024 to Fortnite Live
Disney and Epic are livestreaming part of D23 2024 in Fortnite this year, with reveals from Disney and for Epic’s multiplayer game in store. Specifically, it’s the D23 Horizons part of the showcase, and you’ll get a free Wolverine-themed Peely back bling if you stick around the showcase island for a little while.
We've broken down the Disney D23 Fortnite start times below, with an explainer for how to watch the event.
Disney D23 Fortnite showcase time
The D23 Fortnite event starts on Aug. 10, 2024, at:
- 7:30 p.m. PT
- 10:30 p.m. ET
- 3:30 a.m. BST
- 4:30 a.m. CET
- 11:30 a.m. JST
That’s when you can access the island and find a spot to view the livestream. The actual stream beings one hour later.
If you stick around for 10 minutes or more, you’ll get a new Wolverine Peely back bling for your troubles. Epic also said the bling may show up in the item shop later, in keeping with their changes to Fortnite battle pass exclusives.
If you can’t make it when the stream starts, you’ll have plenty of chances to see it and get your Wolverine Peely bling. Epic said the D23 Disney Horizons event will stick around for just under a week, until Aug. 16, 2024, with the stream replaying on loop during this time.
How to watch Disney D23 Fortnite event
Disney is hosting its Fortnite event on a custom island, and you need the island code to access it.
- Select the “Discover” tab on the homepage menu
- Enter the Disney D23 Fortnite code: 7908-6413-2516
- Dive in alone or match with friends, and wait for the stream to start
Disney and Epic didn’t hint at what they might reveal during the D23 event, but seeing as Disney and Epic have a bit of a thing together now, you can probably expect the surprises to have something to do with Disney in Fortnite.