Dragon Age: The Veilguard cast – all voice actors

Find out who’s starring in BioWare’s upcoming RPG

Marco Wutz

BioWare / EA

BioWare and EA have revealed some of the voice talents bringing the characters of Dragon Age: The Veilguard to life, including the previously teased companions

Players will get a good amount of choice when it comes to the voice of their fully customizable main character, whom BioWare calls Rook in any official discussions – you will, of course, be able to name them whatever you want. Rook will have four voice options, which are split equally between US and UK personalities.

Find all revealed Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors below.

All Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors

Name

Role

Examples of previous work

Alex Jordan

Rook

Cyberpunk 2077, The Amazing World of Gumball

Bryony Corrigan

Rook

Baldur's Gate 3, Good Omens

Erika Ishii

Rook

Apex Legends, Destiny 2

Jeff Berg

Rook

Battlefield 1, NCIS

Ali Hillis

Harding

DA: Inquisition, Mass Effect 3

Ike Amadi

Davrin

Mass Effect 3, Spider-Man

Jee Young Han

Bellara

Perry Mason, Unprisoned

Jessica Clark

Neve

True Blood, Pocket Listing

Jin Maley

Taash

Star Trek: Picard, Silicon Valley

Nick Boraine

Emmrich

Call of Duty, Black Sails

Matthew Mercer

Manfred (Emmrich's skeletal assistant)

Critical Role, Baldur's Gate 3

Zach Mendez

Lucanis

Horizon Forbidden West, Married Alive

Gareth David-Lloyd

Solas

DA: Inquisition, Torchwood

Brian Bloom

Varric

DA: Inquisition, Wolfenstein

Naturally, this isn’t the entire cast of the game yet: BioWare won’t reveal all the surprises it has in store ahead of release, since it doesn’t want to spoil the story of the game. However, the studio clearly teased that some known characters from previous games would make a comeback, so expect to see some familiar names added to the list in the future.

Published |Modified
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

