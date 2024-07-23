Dragon Age: The Veilguard cast – all voice actors
BioWare and EA have revealed some of the voice talents bringing the characters of Dragon Age: The Veilguard to life, including the previously teased companions.
Players will get a good amount of choice when it comes to the voice of their fully customizable main character, whom BioWare calls Rook in any official discussions – you will, of course, be able to name them whatever you want. Rook will have four voice options, which are split equally between US and UK personalities.
Find all revealed Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors below.
All Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors
Name
Role
Examples of previous work
Alex Jordan
Rook
Cyberpunk 2077, The Amazing World of Gumball
Bryony Corrigan
Rook
Baldur's Gate 3, Good Omens
Erika Ishii
Rook
Apex Legends, Destiny 2
Jeff Berg
Rook
Battlefield 1, NCIS
Ali Hillis
Harding
DA: Inquisition, Mass Effect 3
Ike Amadi
Davrin
Mass Effect 3, Spider-Man
Jee Young Han
Bellara
Perry Mason, Unprisoned
Jessica Clark
Neve
True Blood, Pocket Listing
Jin Maley
Taash
Star Trek: Picard, Silicon Valley
Nick Boraine
Emmrich
Call of Duty, Black Sails
Matthew Mercer
Manfred (Emmrich's skeletal assistant)
Critical Role, Baldur's Gate 3
Zach Mendez
Lucanis
Horizon Forbidden West, Married Alive
Gareth David-Lloyd
Solas
DA: Inquisition, Torchwood
Brian Bloom
Varric
DA: Inquisition, Wolfenstein
Naturally, this isn’t the entire cast of the game yet: BioWare won’t reveal all the surprises it has in store ahead of release, since it doesn’t want to spoil the story of the game. However, the studio clearly teased that some known characters from previous games would make a comeback, so expect to see some familiar names added to the list in the future.