Best Pokémon for Dragonite Tera Raid: How to beat the Dragonite seven-star Tera Raid event
The pseudo-legendary from Red, Blue and Yellow will be the next target of seven-star raids, and as you might be able to tell from this title, it’s rather difficult to take down. If you want to pick up your own Dragonite the Unrivaled for your Pokémon collection here’s everything you need to know.
Contents
When does the Dragonite raid start?
Like all of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s summer events, the Dragonite raids will be available for a whole week rather than the usual two weekends. This means you’ll have plenty of chances to catch your own.
Here are the dates when the Dragonite seven-star raids and rare outbreaks such as Hisuian Sliggoo are available:
- From Friday, August 23, 2024, until Sunday, September 1, 2024
Seven-Star Tera Raid Dragonite stats, moves, and ability – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
The most difficult part of the Dragonite raid is that it comes with the ability Multiscale which halves damage taken when it’s at full health. Unfortunately, as raids just multiply the Pokémon’s HP bar, it means that it will only receive half damage for almost the entirety of the raid. As people from competitive Pokémon know, Normal Tera Dragonite hits hard with Extreme Speed, so it will be a balancing act between keeping your health up and dealing a lot of damage.
The Mightiest Dragonite – Level 100
- Nature – Adamant
- Ability – Multiscale
- Item – None
- Tera type – Normal
- Move set – Extreme Speed, Outrage, Dragon Dance, Aerial Ace
Best counters for Dragonite – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
As mentioned, Dragonite’s ability is what you really need to work around, as it will be almost impossible to damage it without removing it first. However, there are multiple ways around this, and these are some that we recommend.
Farigiraf
Using Skill Swap Farigiraf will gain the ability Multiscale while giving up Armor Tail. This won’t matter to us as we won’t be using priority moves, but if Farigiraf faints and comes back in, it will get Armor Tail back, preventing Extreme Speed. As a Psychic-type it can make the most out of Stored Power by building boosts with Nasty Plot and using a Psychic Tera type.
Farigiraf – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Armor Tail
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Psychic
- Move set – Skill Swap, Nasty Plot, Stored Power, Wish
Sylveon
Skill Swap is also the main tool for Sylveon and can help out teammates by weakening the power of Extreme Speed. Sylveon will get Dragonite’s Multiscale in exchange for Pixelate turning Extreme Speed into a Fairy-type move and removing the same-type attack bonus. While it can’t hit for super effective damage, Sylveon is a special attacker and Calm Mind (or Psych Up if you have a teammate) plus Moonblast will still hit hard.
Sylveon – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Pixelate
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Fairy
- Move set – Skill Swap, Calm Mind/Psych Up, Reflect, Moonblast
Weezing
Neutralising Gas removes Dragonite’s ability when Weezing is out, meaning other Pokémon will be able to attack at their full damage. Weezing isn’t much of an attacker, but when paired with other Pokémon it can enable a lot of damage. Clear Smog can remove any boosts and Will-O-Wisp will half Dragonite’s attack. Acid Spray also pairs well with special attacking Pokémon for extra damage.
Weezing – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Neutralising Gas
- Item – Leftovers
- Tera type – Fairy
- Move set – Acid Spray, Clear Smog, Will-O-Wisp, Stockpile