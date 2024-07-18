Dungeons of Hinterberg: how to defeat the Basilisk
Kolmstein holds the lair of one of the most fearsome and weird-looking monsters in all of Dungeons of Hinterberg, and that’s the Basilisk. This many-eyed chicken/snake monster will give you a lot of trouble if you’re not prepared, as you’ll have to deal with many attacks coming at you thick and fast before you get any opening to deal damage.
We’ll explain the strategy to easily defeat the Basilisk, so you can get one step closer to beating every dungeon. If you want to know how to defeat the other bosses, check out our guides on how to beat Tatzelwurm in Dungeons of Hinterberg or how to beat Wassermann in Dungeons of Hinterberg.
How to defeat the Basilisk
This boss is more heavily scripted than others, as you’ll spend long sections of it racing along a rail on your hoverboard. During these sections, the Basilisk will fire various projectiles at you. First, it will be eyes, then floating mines, and finally massive eggs that will all deal damage if you don’t destroy them before they hit you.
For all of these, your secondary spell is your friend, as the beam will destroy them all. The eyes take just one blast, the mines require a sustained attack, and the eggs need you to slice them down the middle.
In between each of these sections you will be put on a solid platform where you can actually fight the Basilisk directly. During these phases, it will attack with its eyes and occasionally attempt to squash you with its body. When it attacks with its eyes, you can use your laser to prevent the attack, and if you hit all of its eyes you will stun it, allowing you to deal lots of damage.
You will alternate between the hoverboard and battle arenas three times, with you cutting its health down by a third each time, and after the final time, you’ll have defeated it.