Dungeons of Hinterberg: Desolate Castle walkthrough
The Desolate Castle is one of the most complex dungeons in all of Hinterberg. While it doesn’t have any out-there mechanics like the Everchanging Grove in Dungeons of Hinterberg, it links its puzzles together in strange ways, with two branching paths that eventually return back to a central location.
We’ll explain how to complete the Desolate Castle in Dungeons of Hinterberg so you can get one step closer to completing every single one.
Desolate Castle dungeon walkthrough
This dungeon starts with a couple of simple puzzles that echo the progression of the main section. Head to the islands on the left, then right (remember, you can place Jelly Cubes in the water to get across) and use the horn to lower the bridge to the main castle. Once there, position a Plasma Ball directly between the two power nodes to activate them simultaneously.
Head in a blow the horn on the right to raise the first section of the staircase and unlock the next sections of the castle. First head left where you can go up a turret to see a raft hanging from the ceiling. Use a Jelly Cube to climb up and hit the rope with your sword to cut it, dropping the raft into the water. Use the Plasma Ball to make it move.
It will then take you to a new shore where you must do the same thing to progress.
Now you’ll come to a tricky puzzle. Here you must use a Plasma Ball to activate both the entrance and exit to a gated room, but there is no way to do both at once. Instead, place a Jelly Cube just in front of the open fish mouth outside of the room – make sure it’s perfectly straight. Next, enter the room with a Plasma Ball, then fire a ball through the fish mouth a ground level on the left. It will bounce off the Jelly Cube and back into the network of tubes where it will activate the exit.
Round the back, you’ll have to fight some monsters, but then just head up and blow the horn for the next set of stairs.
Now head to the right from the main room to solve the other puzzle. Your goal is to get both nodes close enough to activate them simultaneously. However, activating them separately opens the gate in the respective nearby walls.
They both have very brief puzzles that involve placing a Jelly Cube in the right place, then you can climb up and move the power nodes into position. Once you’ve done both, position a Plasma Ball between them to lower the gate.
From there it’s a simple matter of climbing up to blow the horn, completing the staircase and giving you access to the exit.