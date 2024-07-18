Video Games

Dungeons of Hinterberg: Everchanging Grove walkthrough

How to find and complete the Everchanging Grove dungeon in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Everchanging Grove
Dungeons of Hinterberg’s most mysterious dungeon is that of the Everchanging Grove, which you can find in the Hinterwald region of the game. Not only does it have a perplexing puzzle inside, but getting to it in the first place requires completing a quick quest. We’ll explain how to access this dungeon, as well as the solution to the reality-bending puzzle you’ll find inside.

Table of Contents

  1. How to find the Everchanging Grove
  2. Everchanging Grove dungeon puzzle solutions

How to find the Everchanging Grove

Dungeons of Hinterberg Everchanging Grove
On the selection screen, it will say that Everchanging Grove is locked behind a quest. To start this quest, head to the southwest corner of Hinterwald, where you’ll find the researcher pondering how to get to the dungeon.

To go any further in this quest you will need to have 200 Familiarity. Given this is a level eight dungeon, you’ll likely have hit that threshold already by the time you come to tackle it. However, if you’re short, then spend time with people like Hannah and Thea in the evenings, and read the Slayer’s Guide in your room at night to quickly boost the stat.

Dungeons of Hinterberg Everchanging Grove
Once you have that familiarity you can enter the labyrinth, which is a fairly simple puzzle. In each area of the maze, you’ll simply need to take the exit marked by a pack of yellow butterflies. Do this a few times and eventually, you’ll come out in front of the dungeon, and unlock a fast travel point so you don’t have to do all that again.

Everchanging Grove dungeon puzzle solutions

Dungeons of Hinterberg Everchanging Grove
Unlike most dungeons, the Everchanging Grove takes place in one room, however, that room will keep changing. If you speak to the people around the campfire in the middle, they explain that you need to take one of the mystery doors to progress. In each room the same five doors exist, however, one of them will be marked by subtle changes in the nearby scenery, and this indicates the correct door to go through.

Dungeons of Hinterberg Everchanging Grove
This means that you must take the doors in this order, counting the door that you initially entered through as due South:

  • Southwest
  • South
  • Northwest
  • Southeast
  • Northeast
  • Northwest
  • Southwest
  • Southeast

After this, you’ll enter a room where the campfire in the center is replaced by a podium that has a new door on it. Go through this door to reach the dungeon’s exit.

