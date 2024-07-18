Dungeons of Hinterberg: Giant Cavern walkthrough
Giant Cavern is one of the early dungeons in Dungeons of Hinterberg – potentially the first you find after the tutorial – so you may be taken aback by the tangled web of a puzzle you need to solve. Unlike most other dungeons, this is just one big room, but you’ll be running all over it to work your way to the exit.
We’ll help you out with a step-by-step walkthrough of the Giant Cavern dungeon, showing you how to solve all of its puzzles. If you need a hand with some of the other early dungeons in the game, check out our Dungeons of Hinterberg: Jelly Tunnels walkthrough.
Giant Cavern dungeon puzzle solutions
You’ll start at the top of a large cliff where you must take the lift down, this will give you an overview of the room before dropping you in a small gated area. Note the big yellow crate on wheels, it will be your friend for most of this dungeon. Push/pull it along the track to the point between the two ledges on either side of the area. Use the ladder to climb up one side and hop over the crate onto the other side. Once there, use your primary spell to blow through the wall. This will take you to the other side of the gate, hit the green button to open it.
Next, pull the yellow crate through the gate and leave it between the two ledges next to the ladder. Hop across and jump in the Minecart, leaving it accessible in the main cavern.
Now move the yellow crate once more so it’s between the fenced-off ledge and the pile of destructible stone on the path above. Use the Minecart to return to the higher ledge, go to the fence, and drop your primary spell on the crate to destroy the stone blocking your path. With the stone destroyed, follow the path up, battle a few monsters, and then hit the button to lower the exit lift – now you just need to get there.
For this, push the yellow crate one last time, this time taking it all the way to the end of the cavern, where the metal gates block any further movement. Use the ladder to reach the ledge, climb up along the wall, drop onto the crate, and then hop over the gap to the ledge on the other side.
This will take you up to a button that controls a rotating bridge. Before you do anything, turn to your left and use your secondary spell to destroy the magic holding up the ladder. Hit the button to spin the platform, allowing you to walk across to the Minecart. Take the Minecart to the end of its track and then go back up to the button using the ladder you dropped moments earlier – you’ll have to fight monsters on the way though.
Press the button to return the bridge to its original position, climb back down the ladder, and use the Minecart to get back up onto the ledge. The bridge will now be in the right position for you to walk across, go up the lift, and reach the exit.