Dungeons of Hinterberg: Jelly Tunnels walkthrough
The Jelly Tunnels may sound like some delightful land of sweet treats, but the jelly in question here is actually moving platforms in a big cave. They make for quite the tricky series of puzzles too, as it will be one of your first big tests of skill after emerging from the Dungeons of Hinterberg’s tutorial.
If you need a hand finding the solutions then never fear, as we’ve put together this walkthrough of the dungeon, explaining how to get through every puzzle it puts in your way. If you need a hand with some of the other early dungeons in the game, check out our Dungeons of Hinterberg: Giant Cavern walkthrough.
Jelly Tunnels dungeon puzzle solutions
After walking down a jellyless tunnel you’ll be introduced to the main puzzle mechanic for this dungeon, which is using your secondary spell to grab jelly blocks and pull them towards you, creating platforms you can walk across.
Do this a couple of times before reaching the jelly blocking your path. Simply pull at the jelly in the wall next to it and climb over the smaller block. In the next room, pull the two big blocks out of the wall to climb up onto a ledge. Turn right, pull the jelly, and walk over to the other side.
From here pull the sloped jelly down and walk up to the top. Grab the chest while you’re there, then use your primary spell at the top of the ramp to make the ball roll toward the stone blocking your path. Detonate it once it’s close enough and you can continue. Once on the big jelly platform, use the same pull point as before to lift it up and hop to the room’s exit.
In the next big room walk to the end and go up the ramp to the elevated ledge. From there, jump directly onto the big pillar in the middle and climb to the left. Drop down onto the jelly platform and walk across.
One up there, use your primary spell to place a ball on the wooden ramp, then pull the jelly to fire it across the room, destroying the magic holding the ladder out of reach. Drop down and climb that ladder to get even higher, and you may notice that now the big stone pillar has been raised by the jelly.
Use the bridge to jump onto that pillar again but this time climb to the right. Up the top will be some jelly you can pull to lower the pillar and extend the jelly sticking out of it. Climb back down and drop onto the new jelly bridge created, which will take you to the Waystone of the dungeon.
The dungeon exit is right there but you can’t reach it yet, so finish off the monsters in this room and head down the corridor instead. You’ll come out into a room with three spinning platforms and two pressure plates. The plate on the left controls the nearest and furthest platforms, while the plate on the right controls the middle one.
Stand on the left plate first to spin the nearest platform. You’ll notice one side of it has jelly sticking out, make sure that jelly is facing the middle platform. Then stand on the other plate to make the middle platform spin so it is facing the nearest platform. Now pull the jelly so it covers both platforms, making the jelly extend and the platforms spin, allowing you to get across to the other ledge.
Now, while you can’t directly stand on the plates from here, you can use your primary spell to weigh them down. Use the same trick as before, only now make sure the middle and furthest platforms are the ones that have their jelly facing each other. Use the jelly in the wall behind you to start them spinning and then hop over to the room’s exit.
Walk through the corridor, pull the jelly on the wall as you return to the previous room and that will raise the stair that lets you access the exit.