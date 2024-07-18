Dungeons of Hinterberg: Lighthouse Reef walkthrough
Out in the swamps of Brunnelsumpf is a rarity in Dungeons of Hinterberg, a dungeon with a hidden entrance. This means it puts you to the test before you can even get in, and once you solve that quick puzzle, the real challenge begins. To help you through this dungeon, we’ve put this guide together that will explain both how to unlock the dungeon entrance, and how to solve it once you’re inside.
If you want to know how to beat another dungeon with a hidden entrance, check out our guide on how to complete the Everchanging Grove in Dungeons of Hinterberg.
How to find the Lighthouse Reef entrance
As a nearby NPC will tell you, revealing this entrance involves the three nearby lighthouses. In turn, take your canoe out to each one of them and explore the small islands until you find a way to climb up and activate each lighthouse with your Plasma Ball spell. Once all three have their light shining on the same spot, the dungeon entrance will appear, letting you inside.
Lighthouse Reef dungeon walkthrough
Walk straight on from the entrance (but don’t miss the chest right next to it containing a commemorative coin) and you’ll come to the first puzzle of this dungeon, where you must raise a Jelly Cube to jump over a laser. Go through that first section and you’ll eventually reach an island with three ziplines leading off it to three differently colored lighthouses.
These lighthouses will activate various platforming elements later on in the dungeon. You can do them in any order, but we’re starting off with the Yellow lighthouse. Zipline over there, go up the ramp to the lighthouse, and shoot a Plasma Ball in the fish mouth at the bottom to activate it.
With the yellow elements activated, press the button to turn the platform so that the side blocked by a grate is facing you. Summon a Jelly Cube to jump over the grate and move onto the next platform, where you can do the same trick again to get to the same platform. Now, place a Jelly Cube on the edge of one of the platforms and spin the whole thing around so the cube blocks the laser preventing your return to the central platform.
Next, we’re going to the blue lighthouse. Once again head up the ramp, use a Jelly Cube to block a laser, and shoot a Plasma Ball to activate the lighthouse.
To get back, put a Jelly Cube on the wooden platform that the lighthouse activated. Push the button nearby and run alongside the cube as it blocks the lasers that shoot over your path.
For the second puzzle, use a Jelly Cube to jump over the lasers, then use the blue platform to reach the other ledge. Once there, place a Jelly Cube on the far wooden platform, so that when you return to the first ledge, the cube now blocks the lasers shooting towards you.
Finally, the red lighthouse. For the third time, walk up and use a Plasma Ball to activate it, and then proceed to the puzzle.
In the first room, place a Jelly Cube on the red wooden platform, but leave enough room for you to still stand on it. Raise it with the button then climb onto the platform, then onto the cube, to get up onto the highest ledge.
In the second room, place a Jelly Cube on the wooden platform closest to you as you enter the room. Climb over it with the platform lowered to get to the other side, then use the button to raise it so it blocks the higher laser, letting you reach the zipline.
With all three lighthouses activated, you can solve the final puzzle. Use the blue platform to move over, then turn the yellow platforms so you can cross between them in the middle, while the grates block the lasers at either end. Use a Jelly Cube to jump over the lasers in the middle and get to the far ledge, where you can turn the yellow platforms once more, giving you access to a ledge with a red and yellow button.
Once there, use the red button to switch which red platforms are blocking the lasers, and turn the yellow platform so the grate is blocking the lasers that were revealed. Use that to go down to where the two blue platforms are.
Place a Jelly Cube on the platform furthest from the blue button, press it, then ride the other one to the exit, with the cube blocking any lasers that would otherwise stop you.