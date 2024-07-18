Video Games

Dungeons of Hinterberg: how to defeat Tatzelwurm

Ryan Woodrow

Dungeons of Hinterberg usually prefers to challenge you with puzzles rather than monsters, but there are a few dungeons that stand as exceptions, where the only challenge in your path is a big boss monster you must defeat. So it goes with Tatzelwurm’s lair, a level five dungeon you can find out in the world.

This giant snake/dragon monster is no pushover, and you need to perform specific feats of magic to defeat it, so we’ll explain what to do. If you want to know how to defeat the other bosses, check out our guides on how to beat Basilisk in Dungeons of Hinterberg or how to beat Windsbraut in Dungeons of Hinterberg.

When you first encounter Tatzelwurm, it will be covered in armor, which you need to destroy before you have any chance of defeating it. To do this you’ll need to wait for it to attack.

After it burrows through the ground at you, it will pop up and shoot magical projectiles from its mouth. While its mouth is open, cast your secondary spell into its mouth and pull it to the ground. Once it’s down, cast your primary spell on the weak spot on its head. This will damage the armor. You’ll need to do it three times, and Tatzelwurm’s attacks will get more viscous each time.

Once the armor’s broken it’s time to wail on Tatzelwurm with all you’ve got. Its attacks are pretty simple, but you need to be attentive to dodge them in time, especially if you’re up close and it goes to strike with its claws or tail, as those attacks come in quick with surprisingly long range. Still, as long as you can avoid its attacks and use your magic and attack conduits as much as possible, it won’t take too much effort to bring it down.

Ryan Woodrow

