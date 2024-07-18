Video Games

Dungeons of Hinterberg: how to defeat Wassermann

Ryan Woodrow

Soon may the Wassermann come, to bring you pain, death, and despair. The swamps of Brunnelsumpf are home to the largest of all Dungeon of Hinterberg’s bosses, the Wassermann. A creature made of water and other oceanic paraphernalia, this monster requires a sharp wit to defeat, as you must destroy its armor before fighting it for real.

We’ll show you how to do just that, explaining how to beat the puzzle section of the boss before giving you tips on how to defeat it in combat. If you want to know how to defeat the other bosses, check out our guides on how to beat Tatzelwurm in Dungeons of Hinterberg or how to beat the Basilisk in Dungeons of Hinterberg.

In the first half of the fight, Wassermann will attempt to crush you with his giant fist, and therein is his weakness. When he slams his fist down, use your Jelly Cube spell to hold it in place. Then, over his opposite shoulder is an open fish mouth, fire a Plasma Ball into it and it will go through a tube connected directly to his heart. Do this three times and you’ll have broken his armor.

Progress to the next arena and he will reappear, and this time you must fight him directly. His attacks are mostly variations on AoE stomps and slams that send out shockwaves across the arena. You have fairly long wind-ups to react to these though, so just don’t get greedy when trying to clock in the damage.

Aside from that, there’s nothing special about this phase, so simply wail on Wassermann with everything you’ve got until all of his health is gone.

