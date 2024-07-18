Dungeons of Hinterberg: how to defeat Windsbraut
Each of the four main areas in Dungeons of Hinterberg has one dungeon that houses no puzzles, and instead pits you face to face with a large boss monster that you must use your wits as well as your strength to defeat. Windsbraut is that creature for Hinterwald, standing as a level eight dungeon.
Despite the appearance of a butterfly, you need to clip its wings before you can take it down, so we’ll explain how to defeat Windsbraut. If you want to know how to defeat the other bosses, check out our guides on how to beat Basilisk in Dungeons of Hinterberg or how to beat Wassermann in Dungeons of Hinterberg.
How to defeat Windsbraut
For this boss, you’ll need to keep a close eye on your mana, as you’ll need to use both of your spells to take Windsbraut down. Thankfully, it constantly spawns more monsters which you can use to regenerate your mana.
To destroy Windsbraut’s armor, you must destroy all four sections of its wings. To do this, first climb or use the Tornado spell to lift yourself onto the platform with the large horn. Blow the horn and it will summon Windsbraut to a specific spot. Here they shoot explosive balls at you, use your secondary spell to pick up these balls and fire them back at Windsbraut’s wings – aim for the glowing eyes on each wing to instantly destroy them.
Do this four times and Windsbraut will finally be wingless and come into range for you to start killing them. Like with all monsters in the game, their attacks aren’t too tricky to dodge as long as you’re paying attention. The main thing you have to be careful with in Windsbraut’s case in the speed at which they can deliver some attacks, giving you minimal time to react. Still, as long as you’re careful, have plenty of health potions, and use your attack conduits as often as possible, you’ll take it down in no time.