Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Beigoma: everything you need to know
Among the wars and interpersonal drama that Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes loves so much, there’s plenty of time for fun and games. Easily the best of Eiyuden’s many minigames is Beigoma, which is essentially Beyblade, as your spinning top goes head to head with your opponents to see whose runs out of momentum first.
We’ll explain everything there is to know about Beigoma in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, including how to unlock the minigame, how to collect new Beigoma, and how to use it to recruit new allies.
How to unlock Beigoma
After the invasion of Eltisweiss, you’ll eventually be able to return to the city. It’s generally a good idea to wait until you’ve recruit Carrie as part of the story, as she unlocks fast travel.
In Eltisweiss, head to the southeast corner of the city and talk to the white-haired boy, named Reid, who has just been crushed by a rival at Beigoma. He’ll ask you to follow him back to Dr Corque’s house in the southwest, where you’ll be asked to choose your starter Beigoma.
Should you choose the Fire, Water, or Wind Beigoma?
In terms of what will give you the biggest advantage in the tutorial battle, the Wind Beigoma is the best, as you’ll have an elemental damage advantage over Reid. In the long run, it doesn’t actually matter though, as after the tutorial you’ll be given a starter set with all three anyway.
How to collect new Beigoma
The short answer is that random monsters out in the world have a chance of dropping new Beigoma when you defeat them. There are a total of 60 Beigoma to find, and most of them are obtained this way.
There is a way to narrow your search though. In your HQ, build the Library as soon as possible, as this will give you access to the Enemy Encylopedia. Using this you can see what items drop from enemies you’ve already defeated, and it will list if they can drop a Beigoma by displaying the little disc icon. If you see one you haven’t already got, you can go to where they spawn and grind encounters until you get the Beigoma drop.
There are also six special Beigoma, but you’ll have to check out our guide on where to find every legendary Beigoma in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes for more on that.
How to recruit Dr Corque and Reid
Both of your allies in this questline can be recruited as allies for your cause, but you’ll have to go through quite the gauntlet to get them on board. In order, you must win these Beigoma battles:
- Reid in the tutorial battle
- Taq in Altverden Village
- Fender in Kyshiri Village
- Celera in Werne Village
At this point, you can return to Dr Corque’s house in Eltisweiss and recruit him. Once you’ve done so, you’ll need to build him a house at your HQ to continue the questline. After building his house, go there and defeat Reid in yet another battle to move things forward.
The next series of battles will require you to beat a certain number of random Beigoma battles out in the world before you can challenge them. Just check around every town in the game and you’ll find plenty of opponents. Here is who you must defeat:
- Venom in Daphan Village
- Thudd in Arenside
- Zeph in Treefolk Village
- Reid in Dr Corque’s house
- Flowe in Hishahn
- Pyre in Impershi’arc
Finally, you can head to Ardinale City where your final opponent awaits, Crash, the man you saw beating Reid when you first met. Defeat Crash and Reid will be recruited to your cause.