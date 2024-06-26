Video Games

Elden Ring 1.12.2 patch notes: DLC difficulty toned down early-game

Full Elden Ring patch notes for update 1.12.2, which adjust the balancing in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Elden Ring’s new DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree has received a major patch today that significantly adjusts the balancing of the first half. FromSoftware’s games have never shied away from their difficult nature, but players were complaining that this DLC pushed things a little too far. Criticisms have been leveled at the early sections in particular, as people have struggled to get past some of the first major hurdles before they can truly start to explore the Land of Shadows to its fullest.

The team has addressed this by tweaking the scaling of the Scaudtree Blessing for the first half of its progression, making things easier in the early game, and helping push players through those few obstacles keeping them down. For full details, read below.

Elden Ring 1.12.2 patch notes

A knight stands in a field with ghostly gravestones as a giant black tree looms in the distance in Elden Ring DLC.
Attack and damage negation curve scaling of the Scadutree Blessing have been revised.

  • The attack and damage negation has been increased for the first half of the maximum amount of Blessing enhancements, and the second half will now be more gradual.
  • The attack and damage negation granted by the final level of Blessing enhancements has been slightly increased.

The calibration update can be applied by logging into the multiplayer server.

If the Calibration Ver. listed at the bottom right of the title menu is not "1.12.2", then select LOGIN and apply the latest regulations before enjoying the game.

