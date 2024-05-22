Elden Ring: all Ashes of War weapon skill locations
The Ashes of War are powerful finds in Elden Ring. They serve as your weapon skills, and hunting down as many as you can will give you some incredible abilities for your arsenal. It can be tricky to track down all of them though, so we’ve put together this full guide of every Ashes of War location so you can fill out your abilities.
Table of Contents
- How to use Ashes of War in Elden Ring
- Limgrave Ashes of War locations
- Limgrave Weeping Peninsula Ashes of War locations
- Liurnia of the Lakes South Ashes of War locations
- Liurnia of the Lakes North Ashes of War locations
- Altus Plataeu Ashes of War locations
- Leyndell Royal Capital Ashes of War locations
- Caelid Ashes of War locations
- Secret Area Ashes of War locations
- Boss Remembrance Ashes of War locations
How to use Ashes of War in Elden Ring
To unlock Ashes of War, you’ll need to find the first one, which is nearby the Gatefront Site of Grave, in the cellar there. Once you’ve found one of these abilities, using them isn’t quite as simple as it seems. You can equip them to your weapons easily enough, but be careful, as only one can be used at a time.
For example, this means that if you’re holding a shield and a one-handed weapon – both of which have Ashes attached – only the shield's ability will activate, leaving your weapon’s ashes unusable unless you unequip those on your shield.
It’s also possible to find Lost Ashes of War around the place, which you can use to duplicate any of the ashes in your possession.
Limgrave Ashes of War locations
Each location listed here corresponds to the number on the map above:
- Storm Stomp – In the cellar of the Gatefront Ruins, by the Site of Grace.
- Determination – Dropped by a Scarab near the bridge.
- Repeating Thrust – Dropped by a mounted enemy under the bridge.
- Unsheate – Dropped by a Scarab at the lake’s shore, near the Giant Crab.
- Gravitas – Near the Site of Grace is an enemy that can use this skill, kill it to obtain it.
- Stamp – Look for glowing tracks on the beach, there is an invisible Scarab here that you must strike.
- Golden Vow – At the top of the hill, kill the knight using the skill to get it.
- Warmaster’s Shack – Knight Bernahl sells Stamp, Kick, Endure, War Cry, Spinning Slash, Impaling Thrust, Quickstep, Storm Blade, Parry, and No Skill.
- Wild Strikes – Dropped by a Scarab on the path from Stormhill Shack to the Stormveil Castle gates.
- Storm Wall – On a cliffside by a ruined bridge nor4th of Stormhill Shack.
- Sorcerer Rogier – In the ramparts of Stormveil Castle, enter a cathedral window. Inside is Forcerer Rogier who sells Gglintstone Pebble, Carian Greatsword, and Spinning Weapon. After being encountered here, he will move to the Roundtable Hold.
- Stormcaller – Dropped by a Scarab near Godrick the Grafted’s area, between the Secluded Cell Grace Site and the Living Jars.
- Sacred Blade – North of the Third Church of Marika, dropped by a Scarab near the Spiritspring air current.
- Ground Slam – Dropped by a Scarab along the hill near the Minor Erdtree.
- Bloody Slash – Dropped by the knight at the top of Fort Haight.
Limgrave Weeping Peninsula Ashes of War locations
- Mighty Shot – Dropped by a Scarab on the path just north of the Morne Rampart Site of Grace.
- Barricade Shield – Dropped by the Night’s Cavalry miniboss.
Liurnia of the Lakes South Ashes of War locations
- Ice Spear – Dropped by the Night’s Cavalry on the road.
- Vow of the Indomitable – Dropped by a Scarab in the swamp underneath the plateau.
- Charge Forth – Dropped by a Scarab hanging under the bridge west of the Academy Gate Town Grace Site.
- Thop’s Barrier – Dropped by a Scarab on the island jutting out of the water west of the Rose Church.
- Sword Dance – Dropped by a Scarab by some Ghostly Jellyfish near the Guide Statue on the cliffside west of the Minor Erdtree.
- Raptor of the Mists – Dropped by the Ravenmount Assassin summoned from a red spot at the end of a ruined bridge in the Academy of Raya Lucaria.
- Spectral Lance – Dropped by a Scarab on the cliffside across the bridge in the Academy of Raya Lucaria, near the Church of the Cuckoo Site of Grace.
Liurnia of the Lakes North Ashes of War locations
- Carian Grandeur – Inside Caria Manor, proceed until you reach the area with Glintstone Sorcerers and a Troll Knight. Towards the end, turn left and you’ll see an opening with ledges leading up to several Living Jars guarding the ashes.
- Loretta’s Slash – Dropped by Royal Knight Loretta, the boss of Caria Manor.
- Chilling Mist – Dropped by a Scarab south of Renna’s Rise in the Three Sisters region.
- Hoarfrost Stomp – Dropped by an invisible Scarab in the pond east of the Caria Manor main entrance.
- Barbaric Roar – Dropped by a Scarab at the end of the ravine.
- Giant Hunt – Dropped by the Troll Knight at the Converted Fringe Tower.
Altus Plataeu Ashes of War locations
- Sacred Order – Dropped by a Scarab along the road southeast of the Unsightly Catacombs and Perfumer’s Ruins.
- Blood Blade – Dropped by a Scarab north of the Erdtree Grazing Hill, along the swampy path.
- Lightning Ram – Dropped by a Scarab next to a herd of angry rams on the grassland between Sainted Hero’s Grave and Stormcaller Church.
- Barrage – Dropped by a Scarab along the Seethwater River.
- Through and Through – Dropped by an invisible Scarab on the path approaching Volcano Manor’s main entrance, by a Golden Seed.
- Recusant Bernahl – Bernahl sells many of the same wares as from when you found him in Limgrave, only now he will have added the Assassin’s Gambit and Eruption to his stock.
- Royal Knight’s Resolve – In Volcano Manor, when you reach the chapel filled with lizards, enter the Imp Statue Dungeon on the balcony. The ashes are at the bottom of the area.
- Lightning Slash – Dropped by a Scarab in a camp full of soldiers on the northern highway towards Leyndell Royal Capital.
Leyndell Royal Capital Ashes of War locations
- Preyful Strike – Dropped by an invisible Scarab on the riverbed of the western section of the capital.
- Thunderbolt – Dropped by a Scarab near the entrance to the Sewer Gaol.
Caelid Ashes of War locations
- Lion’s Claw – Dropped by the Vanguard Lion in Fort Gael.
- Lifesteal Fist – Dropped by the Scarab on the Caelid Highway North.
- Poison Mist – Dropped by the Scarab on a small landmass on the southern section of Aeonia Swamp.
- Poison Moth Flight – Dropped by the Night’s Sentinel patrolling the highway.
- Sacred Ring of Light – Dropped by a Scarab in the southeastern section of the Aeonia Swamp.
- Double Slash – Dropped by a Scarab hanging from a tree in Sellia Town of Sorcery.
- Flaming Strike – Dropped by a Scarab in the graveyard behind Redmane Castle.
- Radahn Soldier Ashes – In the War-Dead Catacombs, which is in the northeast corner of the desert where you fought Starscourge Radahn.
Secret Area Ashes of War locations
- Black Flame Tornado – Dropped by the Godskin Duo in Crumbling Farum Azula.
- Enchanted Shot – Dropped by the Water Druid i Nokron Eternal City
- Golden Land – Dropped by a Scarab that appears in front of you directly after teleporting into the Deeproot Depths via the coffin.
Boss Remembrance Ashes of War locations
- Waves of Darkness – Use the Remembrance dropped by Astyle the Naturalborn
- Hourah Loux’s Earthshaker – Use the Remembrance dropped by Godfrey/Hourah Loux.