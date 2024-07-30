Elden Ring DLC: 5 best new spells, sorceries, and incantations
If you’re a hardcore spellcaster in Elden Ring, then you’re probably wondering what DLC spells, sorceries, and incantations will be the best for your build in Shadow of the Erdtree. Well, look no further, as we’re breaking down the best spells in Elden Ring’s DLC expansion, and some of them are so good that it’s worth changing your build entirely.
It’s not hyperbole either – some of these new spells are utterly devastating, and if you’ve been having a tough time with Shadow of the Erdtree, there could be an easy solution for you in this list. As long as you modify your build to get the most out of these abilities, you will walk through most of Elden Ring’s challenges like they’re child’s play. Just read on for everything you need to know.
Shadow of the Erdtree's best spells
Wondering why Knight's Lightning Spear isn't here? Well, that's because it got nerfed in Elden Ring patch 1.13.
1. Impenetrable Thorns
A sorcery so powerful that we’ve already made a full Impenetrable Thorns build guide. When combined with the correct Talismans and stats, this Faith spell spawns thorns that crawl forward and spike upwards. It does huge amounts of damage while attacking from a shocking range and inflicting Bleed – it doesn’t even need much FP! It’s a truly fearsome spell and will trivialize most of Shadow of the Erdtree. Just remember to pick it up while exploring Shadow Keep. Enjoy!
2. Heal From Afar
Wanna stay healthy for little cost? Heal From Afar does as it implies – it heals from afar – but you might not realize that you can throw it at the floor or a wall and use it to heal yourself. The cast time of this spell is much lower than most heal spells, while still being incredibly effective, meaning you can use it mid-battle without fearing that the enemy will punish you for it. Mind, you will have to be tactical about its use and unlock your camera from your foe in order to aim at the floor or wall. Oh yeah, it’s good for multiplayer too, I guess. Check the cave North of Moorth Ruins for this incantation.
3. Pest-Thread Spears
Remember the homing threads of those rot insects from Caelid and the underground river? Gosh that attack was annoying, wasn’t it? Well with this incantation you can use that attack too – kind of. The pest thread you’re familiar with has dozens of projectiles, and this simply has two larger projectiles. However, just like the version you’ve seen insects use, it homes in on the enemy, and has a surprisingly good range. It’s effective, powerful, and you should use it once you find it in the Ruins of Rauh.
4. Multilayered Ring of Light
You’ve seen enemies throw rings of light before, so you probably won’t expect how effective this incantation actually is. As long as your build is made to enhance this spell, it can do huge damage, and it spins in place like a buzzsaw, putting most enemies in hit stun for a prolonged period of time, allowing you to get close and start cutting them up.
5. Messmer’s Orb
If you’re a hardcore user of Faith spells, then Messmer’s Orb will fit right at home with your build and strategy. Charge this move and you’ll rise into the air with an orb of fire before flying directly at the enemy and blowing the place up. The damage is good, the way it makes you move is incredibly useful, and most foes will be blown away by the explosive impact. There is a moment after landing where you can get punished, but you’re more likely to be protected by the explosion. An easy choice.