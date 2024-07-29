Elden Ring DLC: 5 best weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree
Elden Ring’s huge DLC expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, introduced dozens of new weapons for you to use in combat. So many, in fact, that’s it tough to narrow down what the best weapon actually is. The answer, in reality, is a mix of what you feel comfortable with, and what’s most fun to play with. In this list we’re breaking down just five weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree that you need to try.
These weapons are strong and do good damage, sure, but they’ll also make you smile as you whittle through the health bar of a big bad boss enemy. That’s why you should seek out and test these weapons as soon as possible. For more, make sure to read our full Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree review.
Spear of the Impaler
DEX/FAI builds will feel right at home with the Spear of the Impaler. Some people are calling it the most powerful DLC weapon, and while I’m not so sure about that, the Spear of the Impaler is well worth using. This weapon will have B rank DEX scaling and C rank FAI scaling at max level. The weapon skill is the most fascinating part, as it’s a lengthy multi-hit attack that can tear apart the health bars of many foes, and that’s without mentioning the flames. It can even be thrown, giving you another option to hit enemies from a distance. Definitely worth considering for your playthrough. In case the name doesn’t give it away, you’ll be fighting Messmer the Impaler for this weapon.
Backhand Blade
The Backhand Blade can be found in the open world in the Gravesite Plains, and it has its own weapon type entirely. This weapon is similar to other twinblades, but with the unique Blind Spot skill, which is a rapid dash attack. This weapon scales equally with STR/DEX by default, but you can change the weapon type for different scaling attributes. Even though it’s easy to get, it’s a strong, competitive weapon, and one of the best to start using immediately in Shadow of the Erdtree.
Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana
The Jagged Peak has a lot of dragons on it, and a weapon with an anti-dragon effect will do a lot to help with that. Luckily, on the way to the Jagged Peak, you’ll have to go through the Dragon’s Pit Dungeon, South of the Pillar Path Waypoint Site of Grace. At the end of the dungeon you’ll find the Ancient-Dragon Man, a fairly easy boss that will drop the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana. This weapon scales with STR/DEX, and has a chargeable weapon art that launches a ranged sliced. This is basically the perfect weapon to take on the Jagged Peak’s dragons with.
Rellana’s Twin Blades
Another boss weapon, Rellana’s Twin Blades is actually classified as a Light Greatsword. This weapon scales pretty evenly across STR/DEX/INT/FAI, meaning it’s a good weapon to pair spells and incantations with. Interestingly, one of the twinblades scales with FAI, the other with INT, so you can actually change the equipped hand to change which weapon you use primarily, so if you’ve focused on a particular stat, you can still benefit. The weapon skill is Moon-and-Fire Stance, which will allow you to shoot magic projectiles or summon a fire tornado, depending on the sword slashes you use. Combine with Rellana’s Cameo Talisman to enhance attacks used in the same stance. That's a good reason not to skip Castle Ensis.
Dryleaf Arts & Dane’s Footwork
If you’re looking for pure fun, look no further than Shadow of the Erdtree’s two Hand-to-Hand Art weapons. Dryleaf Arts and Dane’s Footwork can be dual-wielded for some amazing acrobatic battles. Duel Dane for Dryleaf Arts, and then get to the DLC’s final boss and you’ll find Dane’s Footwork too. These both scale with STR/DEX, and share the same Palm Blast weapon skill. The movesets of these weapons are surprisingly swift and allow you to stay mobile while dodging attacks. Yes, you have to be up close to enemies to make good use of them, but they’re well worth the risk.