Elden Ring DLC: How long to beat Shadow of the Erdtree
Shadow of the Erdtree is Elden Ring’s huge new DLC expansion, and if you’re the kind of player that likes to explore every single area in depth, then there are multiple days worth of dungeon delving for you to enjoy. Whether you’re an explorer or a hardened fighter looking for new weapons and combat styles, there’s something to please every kind of Elden Ring player in the new DLC expansion, and in this guide we’re briefly breaking down how long it’ll take to beat the average player.
Of course, your proficiency with the game and strength of your character can change how long it takes for you to overcome certain challenges drastically, so you could rush through to the final boss in fewer than ten hours, if you’re skilled and follow the main path exclusively. Most players will explore though, and that’s what we’ve taken into account.
How long to beat Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC
Below we’re breaking down roughly how long it’ll take the average player to take down Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion.
- Main path: <10 hours
- Average playthrough: 30 hours
- Full exploration: 40+ hours
The main path is relatively short, but only has you explore a fraction of the Land of Shadow. The average player will explore the various optional areas, and therefore this will take a fair bit longer. If you want to dig around and get all of the items from each area while defeating each optional boss, you will be exploring the Land of Shadow for more than 40 hours. That's a lot easier when you have all Map Fragments.
Necessary areas and bosses in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
If you want to beeline to the end of the game, then these are the areas and bosses you need to take down. If you want a completely spoiler-free experience, ignore this list and jump into the game instead.
- Area: Belurat Tower Settlement
- Boss: Divine Beast Dancing Lion
- Area: Shadow Keep
- Boss: Messmer the Impaler
- Area: Rauh Ancient Ruins, Church of the Bud
- Boss: Romina, Saint of the Bud
- Area: Enir-Ilim
- Boss: [Spoiler]
That's right, you can skip Rellana and pretend her castle just doesn't exist if you want.
It’s a pretty simple game if you know exactly what to do and where to go, but that just might spoil the magic.
For more on getting started with Shadow of the Erdtree, read through our guides for all Miquella's Cross locations and our breakdown of all new DLC NPCs.